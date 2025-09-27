From Tom Segura, Mo Amer to Zakir Khan, here are the top shows at Dubai Comedy Festival
Dubai: Dubai’s biggest laugh-fest is back. Running from October 2–12, the Dubai Comedy Festival returns for 11 days of sharp stand-up, on-stage podcasts and side-splitting performances in English, Arabic, Russian and French. Whether you’re into big-name Netflix stars or underground viral sensations, this year’s line-up has something for every sense of humour.
From arena-sized belly laughs to intimate theatre gigs, this is your chance to see some of the world’s best comics without leaving the city.
You can buy the tickets to the Dubai Comedy Festival through Platinumlist's official website - dubaicomedyfestival.platinumlist.net. Here are the top acts you won’t want to miss.
Coca-Cola Arena
October 2, doors 6.30pm, show 8.30pm
From Dh295
Kicking off the festival is American comedy heavyweight Tom Segura, the king of dry, observational humour. Famous for his Netflix specials Ball Hog and Sledgehammer, Segura has a cult following thanks to his brutally honest, deadpan take on everyday absurdities. Off stage, he co-hosts the hit podcasts Your Mom’s House and 2 Bears 1 Cave. Expect unfiltered laughs and razor-sharp timing.
Coca-Cola Arena
From Dh295
If you like your comedy unfiltered, look no further. Andrew Schulz brings his high-energy stand-up alongside a live version of the smash-hit Flagrant podcast. He’ll be joined by co-hosts Akaash Singh, Mark Gagnon and AlexxMedia for a no-holds-barred night of outrageous stories, hot takes and interactive crowd work. Brace yourself – this one doesn’t pull punches.
Dubai Opera
October 5, doors 5.30pm, show 6pm
From Dh195
British-Iranian legend Omid Djalili takes over Dubai Opera with his award-winning stand-up. Known for his razor-sharp wit, infectious energy and roles in Mamma Mia! 2, His Dark Materials and Letter for the King, Djalili is as versatile on screen as he is on stage. If you’ve seen him live, you’ll know why he regularly earns standing ovations. If you haven’t – now’s your chance.
Coca-Cola Arena
October 12, doors 6.30pm, show 8pm
From Dh195
India’s biggest comedy star Zakir Khan is back in Dubai with a brand-new show. Known for specials like Haq Se Single and Tathastu, he’s a master storyteller who blends everyday quirks with heartfelt punchlines. With over 100,000 tickets sold globally, Khan has perfected the art of making audiences laugh, cry and cheer all in the same set.
Dubai Opera
October 9–10
From Dh295
Fresh from his hit Netflix series MO, Palestinian-American comedian Mo Amer brings his mix of warmth, wit and cultural commentary to Dubai Opera. Having performed in more than 40 countries and starred in Ramy and Black Adam, Amer is known for stand-up that’s both deeply personal and universally funny. Expect stories about family, fatherhood and identity, all delivered with his trademark charm.
Dubai Opera
October 5, doors 8.30pm, show 9pm
From Dh195
Co-creator of the Flagrant podcast, Akaash Singh is no stranger to pushing boundaries. With credits on Guy Code, Wild’n Out and Brown Nation, Singh has built a reputation as one of the sharpest voices in comedy. His specials Bring Back Apu and The Crowdwork Special have racked up millions of views, proving his fearless approach works just as well on screen as it does live.
New Covent Garden Theatre
October 4
From Dh195
Closing out the highlights is viral sensation Shawn Chidiac, better known by his stage name My Parents Are Divorced. The Lebanese-Canadian comedian takes real-life cultural clashes and turns them into hilarious sketches that have resonated across the Middle East and beyond. Expect a character-driven show that’s both biting and relatable.
