Dubai's Winter District returns: Dates, details, and more

Dubai’s favourite holiday market returns; here's what to expect
Dubai: It's never too early to start the holiday celebrations, and Dubai is getting a head start. The Winter District is returning for its third season, transforming Emirates Towers into a festive winter market from December 13 to 28, 2025.
Following two hugely successful years at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, this year's event is set to be bigger and more magical than ever. It's the perfect place to get into the holiday spirit, whether you're hunting for unique gifts or just want to soak up the cheerful atmosphere.
The new venue will feature a charming marketplace filled with locally crafted gifts and unique trinkets, perfect for finding something special for everyone on your list. As you wander through the beautifully decorated spaces, you'll be surrounded by twinkling lights and festive decorations. The central Christmas tree is a must-see, offering a picture-perfect backdrop for memorable photos.
Of course, no winter wonderland is complete without delicious treats. The Winter District will offer a variety of seasonal food and drinks, from warming beverages to sweet delights. While this year's vendors are still being finalised, you can expect a similar mix of crowd-pleasers to last year’s event.
The fun goes beyond shopping and dining. Families can visit Santa's Grotto for photos, listen to festive carolers, and enjoy a range of activities. Kids can have a blast in the snow-themed area, take part in workshops, and get creative with arts and crafts. Other fun attractions include face painting and carnival-style games.
Mark your calendars for this incredible event. And for even more festive fun, be sure to check out the Madinat Jumeirah Christmas Market, another fantastic winter event in Dubai that brings seasonal cheer to the city.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox