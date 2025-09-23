UAE weather's big change: Autumn begins today with the September Equinox

Dubai: Today, September 23, marks the official start of autumn in the UAE, ushering in a gradual transition from the scorching summer heat. While the change won't be immediate, the autumnal equinox, the precise moment when the sun crosses the celestial equator, is an important astronomical event that signals the beginning of cooler, more pleasant weather. Over the coming months, the Northern Hemisphere will receive less direct sunlight, leading to longer nights and a noticeable decrease in temperatures across the country.