UAE weather's big change: Autumn begins today with the September Equinox

Cooler days are ahead; here's what the change of seasons means for the UAE
Dubai: Today, September 23, marks the official start of autumn in the UAE, ushering in a gradual transition from the scorching summer heat. While the change won't be immediate, the autumnal equinox, the precise moment when the sun crosses the celestial equator, is an important astronomical event that signals the beginning of cooler, more pleasant weather. Over the coming months, the Northern Hemisphere will receive less direct sunlight, leading to longer nights and a noticeable decrease in temperatures across the country.
The shift is already becoming evident. Temperatures have dropped below 40 degrees Celsius in most regions, with coastal and island areas experiencing highs between 34°C and 37°C, while eastern parts of the country are enjoying a cooler range of 29°C to 34°C.
This change is accompanied by a new weather pattern: the typical southeasterly winds of summer are now giving way to cooler northwesterly winds. While these winds can occasionally kick up dust, they also bring with them the possibility of light rain, which helps to clear the atmosphere and improve visibility.
The forecast for the day points to a continued easing of conditions. It will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of more clouds forming eastward and southward. These clouds, along with the shifting winds, are part of the seasonal transition. By night, humidity is expected to increase over some internal areas, bringing a chance of mist or fog in the early morning.
The sea will remain slight to moderate but will become rougher in the Arabian Gulf by the evening, while the Oman Sea will be slight. Overall, residents can look forward to a significant and gradual decrease in temperatures as the autumn season takes hold.
