Say goodbye to summer: UAE's weather shift promises shorter days and cooler nights

UAE braces for temperature drop as summer ends
Dubai: The summer officially ends with the upcoming autumnal equinox on September 23, marking a significant shift in the UAE's weather patterns. Daylight and nighttime hours will reach near-perfect balance, with approximately 12 hours each, heralding a gradual and welcome drop in temperatures.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), data indicates that temperatures will begin to decrease, particularly during the latter half of September. The most notable change will be in nighttime temperatures, offering a much-needed respite from the intense daytime heat. This seasonal shift is also accompanied by a change in wind patterns. As the Indian monsoon depression weakens, it gives way to desert thermal lows over the Arabian Peninsula. These low-pressure systems can bring fresh winds that may stir up dust and reduce horizontal visibility, so residents are advised to be cautious, especially on open roads.
For those in the eastern parts of the country, the weather transition brings a higher chance of cumulonimbus cloud formation. These clouds can be accompanied by rain and thunder, providing a refreshing break from the arid conditions. In some cases, these rain clouds may even extend to internal areas, delivering varying intensities of precipitation. This unique weather phenomenon, while localized, adds a dynamic element to the country's climate as it moves towards a more temperate season.
As the weeks progress through September and into October, the nighttime will continue to lengthen, a natural consequence of the autumnal equinox. This annual astronomical shift is a key marker, signaling the beginning of autumn and bringing a gradual drop in temperatures along with a broader change in the country's overall weather patterns. It sets the stage for the more pleasant weather that the UAE is known for during the winter months, making outdoor activities more enjoyable for residents and tourists alike.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox