Say goodbye to summer: UAE's weather shift promises shorter days and cooler nights

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), data indicates that temperatures will begin to decrease, particularly during the latter half of September. The most notable change will be in nighttime temperatures, offering a much-needed respite from the intense daytime heat. This seasonal shift is also accompanied by a change in wind patterns. As the Indian monsoon depression weakens, it gives way to desert thermal lows over the Arabian Peninsula. These low-pressure systems can bring fresh winds that may stir up dust and reduce horizontal visibility, so residents are advised to be cautious, especially on open roads.