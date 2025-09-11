Top 10 casual dining spots at City Walk: From Italian comforts to Japanese delights

Dubai: City Walk is a prime destination for casual dining in Dubai, offering a wide array of eateries perfect for any occasion, from family dinners to quick solo lunches. The area features a variety of global cuisines, including aromatic curries, rustic Italian dishes, and modern Japanese fare. Here’s a curated guide to some of the best casual dining spots you must try at City Walk.

If you're a fan of rich, flavorful curries and biryanis , Gazebo is a must-visit. This restaurant specializes in traditional Nawabi dishes prepared using the Dum Pukht method, ensuring every bite is packed with heritage and taste. It's a warm, inviting place, perfect for a relaxed family meal.

