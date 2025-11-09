Quick, cheap, and delicious: 6 breakfasts for under Dh20 in Dubai

If you can’t get yourself to cook breakfast on a Sunday, we totally get you. And we bring some good news – you do not have to hurt your wallet to be able to afford a nice, filling meal this morning. Dubai’s got something for every budget, and we’ll help you find your sweet spot. Today, we are looking at breakfasts done right, for under Dh20.

While manaeesh, or Levantine flatbread, is an easy enough find in the city, we can’t recommend the garlic and cheese version from Al Mallah enough. It’s soft, crunchy, and oh so cheesy. You’ll find versions of this dish and with various toppings across the emirate as well, in bakeries and cafeterias. It’s a perfect pick me up.

If you’ve woken up super hungry, you want to make a zipline to this spot in Karama, where you’ll be able to tuck into favourites like dosa with all the accruements and paratha (fried flat bread) with various curries. Sip on some kadak to complete your meal.

