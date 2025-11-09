GOLD/FOREX
Quick, cheap, and delicious: 6 breakfasts for under Dh20 in Dubai

Some unlimited options are as low as Dh10

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Have you decided on breakfast yet?
Unsplash

If you can’t get yourself to cook breakfast on a Sunday, we totally get you. And we bring some good news – you do not have to hurt your wallet to be able to afford a nice, filling meal this morning. Dubai’s got something for every budget, and we’ll help you find your sweet spot. Today, we are looking at breakfasts done right, for under Dh20.

These are your options.

Al Mallah

While manaeesh, or Levantine flatbread, is an easy enough find in the city, we can’t recommend the garlic and cheese version from Al Mallah enough. It’s soft, crunchy, and oh so cheesy. You’ll find versions of this dish and with various toppings across the emirate as well, in bakeries and cafeterias. It’s a perfect pick me up.

Price: Starting at Dh10

When: Sat-Thurs, 7am-2am; Fri, 9am-2am

Where: 2nd of December Street, Dubai

Food Masti

If you’ve woken up super hungry, you want to make a zipline to this spot in Karama, where you’ll be able to tuck into favourites like dosa with all the accruements and paratha (fried flat bread) with various curries. Sip on some kadak to complete your meal.

Price: Dh10

When: Daily, 7am-11am

Where: Karama

Khau Galli

Another spot offering more than 10 dishes in unlimited portions is Khau Gali. Think never-ending hot idlis, chole bhature, and stuffed parathas. Your morning tea will have never tasted so good.

Price: Dh20

When: 8am-11am

Where: Karama and Cluster T, JLT Dubai

Mc Donald's

In the mood for some comfort food? Drive through a McDs and snag yourself a Big Breakfast. It’s got a McMuffin, fluffy scrambled eggs and hot sausage. You tummy will thank you.

Price: Dh19

When: 5am-11am

Saravanaa Bhavan

For a South Indian feast, look no further than this spot, where you can have idilis, dosas and the works. And the best part – it’s all within budget.

Price: From Dh17.50 (dosa)

When: 7am onwards

Where: Karama

Raju Omelet

For a fun twist on your usual egg dishes, try this specialty restaurant dedicated to all things eggs. From gotala (with grated boiled eggs) to Shakshouka, there’s something for every spice level.

Price: From Dh18.50

When: From 8.30am

Where: Cluster T, JLT

