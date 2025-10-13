UAE mid-term break: 9 coolest coffee spots in Dubai to sip, relax and repeat

Basically, it’s comfort food with style
Ready to turn your UAE mid-term break into a caffeine-fueled mini getaway? You can seek cosy corners to re-watch your favourite shows, sun-soaked terraces with Burj views, or Instagram-worthy interiors that double as the perfect backdrop. We’ve got you covered. From artisanal brews and specialty teas to decadent pastries and all-day breakfasts, these nine cafés promise a daily dose of indulgence, relaxation, and a touch of adventure. Spend each day exploring a new spot, sip by sip, bite by bite, and make your nine-day holiday as flavorful and energizing as your coffee.
Looking for a Balkan food fix in Dubai that hits all the right notes? 21grams is your go-to for lazy weekend breakfasts, breezy midday meals, or chilled dinners with friends and family. Tucked away in Meyan Mall, this unassuming gem surprises with chic neutral décor and a terrace that serves up Burj Al Arab Jumeirah views alongside your meal.
Expect homely Balkan classics like mezze and wagyu beef cevapi, hearty breakfast spreads, or lighter bites like summer moussaka and nourishing chicken bone broth. Basically, it’s comfort food with style.
Where: Meyan Mall, Umm Suqeim
When: Mon-Wed: 8am–5pm | Thurs-Sun: 8am–11pm
Tea lovers, rejoice! Avantcha invites you to smell and savour over 150 varieties of tea, featuring unique flavors like chocolate, chili, caramel, honeybush, and more.
The experience doesn’t stop at the leaves—Chef Reif Othman has curated a café menu with matcha drinks, iced teas, and tea-infused desserts and pastries that make every sip and bite a treat. Perfect for a midweek escape or a weekend tea date.
Where: Kunooz 6th Street, Warehouse 19, Al Manara St – Al Quoz 1
When: Mon-Sat: 10am–6pm
Coffee and brunch lovers, meet your new Jumeirah obsession! This aesthetic café, opened in early 2023, serves specialty coffee alongside a small but delicious menu of sandwiches and smoothie bowls for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Don’t miss the truffle bun—fluffy scrambled eggs, chives, truffle mushrooms, and rocket leaves tucked inside a soft brioche bun. And if matcha is your vibe, their matcha latte is a must-try. Perfect spot to linger, sip, and snap a few Instagram-worthy shots.
Where: Al Manara, Umm Suqeim 2, Jumeirah
When: Daily, 7am–11pm
Spread over two floors with spacious indoor and outdoor seating and plenty of greenery, BohoX is a café that truly has something for everyone. Its all-day breakfast menu steals the show, from shakshuka and croque monsieur to Mediterranean bowls and keto-friendly options.
Lunch and dinner are just as tempting with sandwiches, salads, small plates, and mains like truffle risotto, grilled chicken, cheese burgers, and orzo paella. And yes, you will want to save room for dessert—it’s that good. Laid-back vibes, generous portions, and a spot perfect for long meals with friends.
Where: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai
When: Daily, 9am–1am
Sometimes, you just need to bake. And we have just the option for you: BKRY, an experimental bake space founded by Kameel Rasyid, who also serves as head chef. The stunning café showcases artisanal pastries and freshly baked goods, made using grains processed right inside the bakery, so you can watch the magic happen.
While the baked treats steal the spotlight—croissants with Tanzanian milk chocolate, candied orange, or caramelised miso paste, plus sourdough and focaccia varieties—the café also serves a substantial breakfast menu, as well as lunch and dinner, making it a full-service destination for food lovers.
Where: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz
When: Daily, 8am–10pm
Boon Coffee is a family-run coffee haven with roots in Ethiopia, the land of some of the world’s finest coffee beans. Here, speciality brews take centre stage—from V60 and Syphon to Aeropress and French Press—so whether you want a hot cuppa with a hint of Ethiopian honey or a bold Africano, your perfect coffee moment awaits. Each cup celebrates tradition, technique, and a love for exceptional coffee.
Where: Multiple locations, JLT, Forte Tower
When: Sun–Fri, 7am–7pm | Sat, 8am–7pm
Melbourne Lane Coffee brings a slice of Melbourne’s laneway café culture to Dubai. Nestled in a charming courtyard in Al Quoz, this compact coffee spot serves up breakfast, lunch, and toasties—but the real star is the coffee. Breakfast bowls and granola kickstart your day, while fresh salads, wraps, and sandwiches keep it light. Vegan options abound, and the cheese and garlic toastie is an absolute must-try. Perfect for brunch, catch-ups, or a solo coffee moment in one of the cutest cafés in the city.
Where: The Courtyard, Al Quoz
When: Daily, 8am–7pm
BRIX Café sits pretty in the idyllic Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, making it the perfect spot for a freshly brewed cup of speciality coffee, baked treats, and a leisurely all-day breakfast. Helmed by pastry chef Carmen Rueda Hernandez, the café serves up freshly baked breads, pastries, and desserts alongside your favourite cuppa. With dreamy views over the Arabian Gulf, the relaxed harbourside vibe invites you to linger, soak in the scenery, and savour every bite.
Where: Jumeirah Fishing Harbour 1
When: Daily, 8am–11.30pm
Café Rider isn’t your average coffee stop. It's half café, half custom motorcycle shop, it’s a quirky mash-up that’s as fun to watch as it is to sip. Through a glass partition, you can catch sparks flying in the garage while enjoying a spot of lunch. The coffee alone is worth the visit, thanks to the café’s in-house roastery, serving expertly roasted blends in a unique industrial setting.
Where: Warehouse 7, 14B Street, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3
When: Daily, 8am–8pm
