UAE mid-term break: 9 coolest coffee spots in Dubai to sip, relax and repeat

Ready to turn your UAE mid-term break into a caffeine-fueled mini getaway? You can seek cosy corners to re-watch your favourite shows, sun-soaked terraces with Burj views, or Instagram-worthy interiors that double as the perfect backdrop. We’ve got you covered. From artisanal brews and specialty teas to decadent pastries and all-day breakfasts, these nine cafés promise a daily dose of indulgence, relaxation, and a touch of adventure. Spend each day exploring a new spot, sip by sip, bite by bite, and make your nine-day holiday as flavorful and energizing as your coffee.