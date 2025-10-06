GOLD/FOREX
7 things you’re allowed to ignore on a Monday without the guilt—yes, really

You don't have to do everything on Monday itself

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Breakfast can be simple, lunch can be whatever’s in the fridge, and yes, cereal counts. Bonus points if you pretend avocado toast is a gourmet triumph.
Mondays. The universal groan. The day that makes your alarm clock feel like a personal vendetta. But here’s a new idea: You don’t have to do it all. That’s right, Mondays are officially a 'skip day.' Today, permission is granted to breathe, lounge, and politely ignore the things that make your life unnecessarily exhausting.

So, here's what you don't need to do:

Extensive meal prep

You do not have to assemble Instagram-worthy quinoa bowls or kale salads before your first cup of coffee. Be healthy, but go easy on Mondays. Breakfast can be simple, lunch can be whatever’s in the fridge, and yes, cereal counts. Bonus points if you pretend avocado toast is a gourmet triumph.

Answer every ping, DM, and email (strategically)

Slack, WhatsApp, Teams — don’t feel like you have to reply to everything immediately. Pick your battles: Urgent messages get attention, the rest can wait a little. Monday mornings are for setting the pace, not running a marathon of notifications. A little digital breathing room can feel like a mini miracle—and yes, your inbox can survive a few delayed responses.

Skip perfection for every outfit

Wear something easy, comfy, and still presentable. Looking 'good enough' is Monday-approved.

Over-schedule yourself

Your calendar should not be bursting at the seams. Consecutive meetings, endless zooms, gym, brunch, social calls… no. Mondays are for easing into the week, not sprinting through it. If you see empty squares in your planner, relish them. They are sacred.

Pretend to be extra motivated

It’s okay to approach Monday with a hint of sarcasm and a lot of coffee. You don’t have to tackle the week like it’s a motivational Instagram reel. Running five miles, conquering your inbox, and planning world domination can all wait until Tuesday. Mondays are for showing up.

Decide everything today

Life-changing decisions? Career pivots? Big purchases? Save them for another day. Mondays are for existing, not overthinking. Let the week unfold, let your brain ease into gear, and for the love of caffeine, don’t decide the fate of your life before lunch.

Forced cheer

You don’t owe anyone a perky smile before your first coffee. It’s okay to greet the world with a neutral face, a nod, or a simple “hi” without the full sparkle. Monday survival, more than fake enthusiasm, please.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
