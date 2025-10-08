Sometimes, it’s the unusual that pays off with kids — like taking them on a gondola ride as you people watch at Baku Boulevard. Or, visiting Baku's Bubbling Mud Volcanoes and watching their little faces light up as they see little pustules on the surface of the world spitting up hot, mineral-rich mud — think about the photo memory it will make. Want to walk about going ‘Fee-fi-fo-fum’? We’ve got the perfect spot for you. The Museum of Miniature Books has the tiniest versions of various books and as you walk by shelf upon shelf of well-kept tiny tomes, you are bound to feel a bit bigger than you did going in. Among other things to enjoy in Baku are the building’s facades, which double up as canvases for creative performers – there’s some graffiti, yes, but also 3D paintings which will have you doing a double take.