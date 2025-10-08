It's not too late to pack those bags and ditch the everyday hustle
Calling all mamas and papas. No, it’s not too late to decide on a travel plan for the midterm break. Yes, it’s next week – eeek – so you will be cutting it a bit fine, but with our help you can have a bit of a holiday, even if you have young kids who need attention. Want to head out during Oct 13 and 19? The really good news is as a UAE resident or citizen, you can enter a number of countries without a visa – or you can get the paperwork sorted upon arrival.
Here’s a look at places where you can just pack and jet off to:
For a history lesson and food tour all in one place, book your tickets now to Tbilisi. Start with a trip to the Chronicles of Georgia — tall dark pillars tell the story of both the country and Christianity. The capital is a mosaic of cultures — Greece, Russia, and the Middle East — and showcases some of the best of each world. And then, there’s the balance of traditional and modern. On one side of the Mtkvari River lies Old Town, best explored on foot — as long as you have comfy shoes — traditional homes, and the Narikala Fortress, which you can take the cable car to get to. New Tbilisi, meanwhile, is all about sleek buildings.
Take a walk along the Bridge of Peace for a look at both sides of the city. While there's plenty of good food to be had around the city, to truly appreciate the cuisine, take a cooking class with one of the older residents who offer sessions in their homes. Here they’ll teach you (and your young master chefs) how to make Khachapuri (cheese-filled bread) and Khinkali (meat-stuffed dumplings) from old family recipes.
Time from Dubai: Approx 3 hours 30 minutes.
When the sun and sand are a given, it’s time to consider some of the perks of the destination. The azure waters will (at the right angle) offer you a glimpse into ocean life. You can look forward to a number of marine encounters — manta rays swimming beside you? Not so unheard of. Shark teeth at 6 o’clock — it’s possible. Many resorts take over entire islands and look to providing travelers with everything they could possibly need, from food to kids’ clubs and themed events. Which means, you will get some time to yourself, which you can spend on water sports and fruity beverages. Happy travels.
Time from Dubai: Approx: 4 hours and 15 minutes.
Honestly, if we had to choose a spot for delicious food and plenty of shopping (kids in tow, of course), Thailand would be the place to be. There’s something to be said about viewing the sunrise and sunset from a beach as the kids play volley ball or football on the sand. There are plenty of hiking trails that lead to stunning temples and views. And you don’t have to focus on just the capital city — although, let’s face it, for the shopaholic in you, you might want to make a stop in Bangkok. Take a detour to Chiang Mai, for instance, and you can meet rescued elephants at the Elephant Jungle Sanctuary and perhaps even feed the pachyderms. Kids feel hungry at inopportune times? Don’t worry — Thailand is peppered with small kiosks serving sweet and savory fruit. And don’t forget the floating markets for your souvenirs.
Time from Dubai: Approx: 6 hours
Sometimes, it’s the unusual that pays off with kids — like taking them on a gondola ride as you people watch at Baku Boulevard. Or, visiting Baku's Bubbling Mud Volcanoes and watching their little faces light up as they see little pustules on the surface of the world spitting up hot, mineral-rich mud — think about the photo memory it will make. Want to walk about going ‘Fee-fi-fo-fum’? We’ve got the perfect spot for you. The Museum of Miniature Books has the tiniest versions of various books and as you walk by shelf upon shelf of well-kept tiny tomes, you are bound to feel a bit bigger than you did going in. Among other things to enjoy in Baku are the building’s facades, which double up as canvases for creative performers – there’s some graffiti, yes, but also 3D paintings which will have you doing a double take.
Time from Dubai: Approx. 2.55 mins
Get ready for the air in your hair and a smile tugging at the corners of your lips when you land in Sri Lanka, home to tuk-tuks, temples, and greenery that’s so ubiquitous that it’ll form part of most of your picture frames. Once you’ve seen what Colombo has to offer, from wandering through famous architect Geoffrey Bawa’s House to stopping by street carts for snacks, exploring the Dutch-built Colombo Fort, and breathing in the crisp air at the nearby Sinharaja Forest Reserve, give yourself a chance to go glamping. That’s glamourous camping folks. Take a long ride, which will show you more of the country, to Kottawatta Village where a night under the stars awaits. You’ll be able to see plenty of wildlife here, so keep an eye on your bags and sparkly jewels — the monkeys like new things.
