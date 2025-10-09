7 best kitchen gadgets to try viral recipes over UAE’s 9-day mid-term break, 2025

Try out some of the coolest kitchen gadgets that are making waves online
The nine-day midterm holiday in the UAE 2025 is the perfect excuse to swap school runs for some kitchen fun with the kids. Why not turn those extra days into a delicious, hands-on family adventure by trying out some of the coolest kitchen gadgets that are making waves online? From crispy air-fried snacks to fluffy waffles and smoothie creations, these tools make cooking viral recipes easier, faster, and way more fun. So, if your little ones love baking, blending, or simply getting creative with food, these seven gadgets promise a tasty, interactive, and memory-filled break for the whole family.
Meet your new midterm break friend: The BLACK+DECKER 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer. You don't need takeout when you’ve got this crispy-making machine at home? With a 4.5L non-stick basket and Rapid Air Technology, it fries, bakes, grills, and roasts your cravings to golden perfection — minus the guilt (and the oil). The LED touch display keeps things sleek, while the 24-hour delay timer means your snacks are ready exactly when you are. Plus, cleanup’s a breeze with its dishwasher-safe basket. Whether it’s TikTok potatoes or midnight fries, this multitasker brings restaurant-level crunch to your midterm binge-fest.
Turn your midterm mornings into a family waffle-fest with the Sage No-Mess Belgian Waffle Maker. With seven shade settings, everyone gets their perfect golden-brown bite, from soft and fluffy to crisp and caramelised. Its clever no-mess moat catches drips, so even the children can join in without turning the kitchen into a syrup crime scene. Compact, sleek, and backed by a 2-year warranty, this waffle maker is your ticket to easy, laughter-filled breakfasts (and second helpings).
Make the most of the holidays with the Ninja 2-in-1 Professional Blender — your shortcut to smoothies, shakes, and snack-time magic for the whole family. With 1200W of power and one-touch blending programs, even the morning rush feels effortless. Whip up creamy milkshakes for the kids, frozen fruit smoothies after pool time, or silky soups for cosy family dinners. Its Auto-iQ technology takes the guesswork out of blending, while the 2-year warranty keeps you worry-free.
Whip, mix, and knead your way through the midterm break with the Kenwood Hand Mixer 450W. With 5 speeds plus a turbo button, it tackles everything from fluffy pancake batter to silky whipped cream for dessert experiments with the kids. The twin stainless steel beaters and kneaders make mixing, whisking, and kneading a breeze, so even little hands can get involved without a mess. Don't worry, this one will ensure your family treats are always on point — from breakfast waffles to after-school cookies.
Your holidays can become family cooking adventure with the CAROTE 11-Piece Cookware Set — perfect for whipping up everything from school-break breakfasts to homemade dinners. This non-stick, oven-safe set comes with versatile detachable handles, making it space-saving and kid-friendly for smaller kitchens. So, snacks, or baking family-favorite dishes, the set works on induction and regular stoves, evryone can join the fun. Durable, easy to clean, and ready for all your culinary experiments, this cookware set makes sure the whole family can cook, play, and eat together without the chaos.
Take the guesswork out of family cooking during the break with the Ultrean Digital Food Scale. Perfect for baking cookies with the children or measuring ingredients for school-break snacks, this high-precision scale measures in grams, ounces, and five other units. The handy tare function ensures accurate measurements every time, while the sleek stainless steel surface makes cleanup effortless. Compact, easy to use, and battery-ready, it’s ideal for little chefs and grown-ups alike. From pancake mornings to cookie-decorating sessions, this scale keeps your family’s kitchen adventures precise, fun, and totally stress-free.
Make the midterm break a feast of fun and flavour with the HYSapientia 24L Air Fryer Oven. This 10-in-1 toaster oven combo lets you air fry, bake, roast, toast, and even rotisserie your favorites, all with LED display knob control for easy cooking. With 1800W of power and a spacious 24L interior, it’s perfect for whipping up crispy snacks, golden pizzas, or full family dinners in one go. Sleek stainless steel design, fuss-free operation, and endless meal possibilities make this air fryer oven your go-to for stress-free, fun-filled school-break cooking.
