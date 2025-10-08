7 best women's watches to wear to your best friend's wedding, UAE 2025

"It's a bit extra, but it just looks so good," as Dubai-based Misha Patel, a homemaker explains. "I've worn this watch for so many weddings and occasions." As she says: It's for those, who just want to go all out for their friend's weddings. So, if you’re heading to your friend’s wedding and want your wrist to sparkle as much as the champagne, the Michael Kors Lennox Women’s Watch is your scene-stealer. With its stainless-steel case and shimmering crystal accents, it straddles that perfect line between classy and bold. Whether you choose the chic steel band or the sportier silicone one, it instantly elevates your outfit—glitzy sarees, flowing gowns, or even that minimalist pastel jumpsuit. Practical yet dazzling, it keeps time while making sure you’re always fashionably on it.