7 best women's watches to wear to your best friend's wedding, UAE 2025

From flowing gowns to chic sarees, the right watch can be the finishing touch
Looking for the perfect wrist candy to complement your wedding guest outfit? From flowing gowns to chic sarees, the right watch can be the finishing touch — and we’ve rounded up the 7 best women’s watches to wear to your best friend’s wedding in the UAE 2025, with a little help from Dubai residents. You can consider dazzling crystals, sleek stainless steel, playful pastel dials, and Swiss precision that keeps you on time for every toast, selfie, and dance floor moment.
"It's a bit extra, but it just looks so good," as Dubai-based Misha Patel, a homemaker explains. "I've worn this watch for so many weddings and occasions." As she says: It's for those, who just want to go all out for their friend's weddings. So, if you’re heading to your friend’s wedding and want your wrist to sparkle as much as the champagne, the Michael Kors Lennox Women’s Watch is your scene-stealer. With its stainless-steel case and shimmering crystal accents, it straddles that perfect line between classy and bold. Whether you choose the chic steel band or the sportier silicone one, it instantly elevates your outfit—glitzy sarees, flowing gowns, or even that minimalist pastel jumpsuit. Practical yet dazzling, it keeps time while making sure you’re always fashionably on it.
Elegant and stunning— the Citizen Quartz Women’s Watch is the kind of piece that says understated sophistication without trying too hard. Its stainless steel design gleams under wedding lights, making it a perfect accessory for a friend’s big day (and for those dance floor selfies later). The clean dial and precise quartz movement balance beauty with brains — because punctuality never goes out of style. And it matches, regardless of whether you're in a pastel saree or a sleek gown, this classic watch ties it all together with polished grace.
For the woman who believes classiness is an attitude, the Longines La Grande Classique Blue Dial Watch is pure wrist poetry. With its rich sapphire-blue face and slender stainless-steel bracelet, this timepiece omplements the sparkle of a wedding soirée. Raise that toast, catch glances or bouquets in style, and this ultra-slim silhouette slips seamlessly under delicate sleeves, while the Longines craftsmanship ensures timeless allure.
Dubai-based Melanie Koelho swears by this simple, yet stunning watch. The Anne Klein Women’s Bracelet Watch is your secret to looking polished at your friend’s big day. With its glossy finish, gold or silver tones, and sleek bracelet design, it makes a statement piece. Perfect with everything from pastel lehengas to minimalist gowns, this stunner adds a refined glimmer to your wrist without screaming for attention.
The Seiko Ladies Presage Automatic with its dreamy light blue dial and polished silver bracelet is made for wedding days that sparkle a little extra. That soft hue feels modern. The automatic movement means it’s as reliable, so you're good to go. With its elegant curves and subtle shimmer, this watch tells everyone you have impeccable taste. Think of it as your “something blue” for the big day (even if it’s not yours).
The Tissot Le Locle Women’s Automatic is a must-have for weddings where style matters. Its grey dial and stainless steel case give a fresh, modern vibe while the Swiss automatic movement keeps perfect time as you move from ceremony to celebration. It pairs effortlessly with colourful lehengas, chic gowns, or even a stylish dress. Practical, eye-catching, and ready for any wedding moment, it’s the kind of watch that’s as fun and reliable as your party plans.
The Tommy Hilfiger QUINN Women’s Analog Watch is a playful yet stylish companion for any wedding celebration. Its clean analog dial and versatile design make it perfect for pairing with both flowing gowns and contemporary dresses. Lightweight and comfortable, it keeps you on time for every toast, photo op, and dance floor moment.
