17-year-old golfer had recently won the 2025 Omega Dubai Creek Amateur Open
Dubai: The golf world in Dubai and beyond is mourning the untimely death of 17-year-old Emanuele Galeppini, who died in a fire at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana during New Year celebrations, Golf Digest Middle East and Reuters reports.
Originally from Genoa, Galeppini had made Dubai his home in recent years with his family, where he developed into a rising star in the junior and amateur golf scene. He was in Switzerland with friends when the blaze broke out in the early hours of January 1 at the Le Constellation bar. Swiss authorities said around 40 people lost their lives in the incident, with more than 100 others injured, many seriously.
Galeppini was widely regarded as one of the Middle East’s most promising young golfers, competing regularly across Europe and the region. He recently won the 2025 Omega Dubai Creek Amateur Open and also featured in tournaments including the King Hamad Trophy at the Royal Golf Club in Bahrain and the UAE Cup in Al Ain.
Gulf News has reached out to the family for a comment.
