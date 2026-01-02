GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Golf in UAE

UAE golf star Emanuele Galeppini dies in Swiss ski resort fire: Reports

17-year-old golfer had recently won the 2025 Omega Dubai Creek Amateur Open

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Emanuele Galeppini
Emanuele Galeppini
@FederGolf/X

Dubai: The golf world in Dubai and beyond is mourning the untimely death of 17-year-old Emanuele Galeppini, who died in a fire at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana during New Year celebrations, Golf Digest Middle East and Reuters reports.

Originally from Genoa, Galeppini had made Dubai his home in recent years with his family, where he developed into a rising star in the junior and amateur golf scene. He was in Switzerland with friends when the blaze broke out in the early hours of January 1 at the Le Constellation bar. Swiss authorities said around 40 people lost their lives in the incident, with more than 100 others injured, many seriously.

Galeppini was widely regarded as one of the Middle East’s most promising young golfers, competing regularly across Europe and the region. He recently won the 2025 Omega Dubai Creek Amateur Open and also featured in tournaments including the King Hamad Trophy at the Royal Golf Club in Bahrain and the UAE Cup in Al Ain.

Gulf News has reached out to the family for a comment.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE Golf

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with Switzerland after fire

UAE stands in solidarity with Switzerland after fire

1m read
Police control access to the street where a fire ripped through a crowded bar during New Year's Eve celebrations in the Alpine ski resort town of Crans-Montana on January 1, 2026.

Tears, silence at vigil for Swiss fire victims

3m read
Flowers and candles laid on the ground near the bar Le Constellation following a fire that ripped through the venue in Crans-Montana, during New Year's Eve celebrations.

What caused Swiss resort fire — why it turned deadly

3m read
Dec. fuel prices, Dh25m jackpot , new VAT law & more

Dec. fuel prices, Dh25m jackpot , new VAT law & more

4m read