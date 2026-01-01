New Year fire at Swiss resort: What caused it — and why it turned deadly: What we know so far

Key facts on the Crans-Montana bar fire and its deadly aftermath
Dubai: A deadly fire ripped through a crowded New Year party at Le Constellation in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana early Thursday, leaving dozens feared dead and about 100 injured, many seriously.
A fire broke out during New Year celebrations at a packed bar/nightclub, triggering panic and a major rescue operation. Authorities say the scene quickly became chaotic, with people scrambling to escape smoke and flames.
At Le Constellation, a bar in Crans-Montana, a luxury resort in the Swiss Alps (Valais/Wallis canton).
The fire erupted in the early hours of New Year’s Day, at around 1:30am (0030 GMT), less than two hours after midnight.
Police said “several tens” of people are presumed dead and around 100 were injured, many seriously. Authorities said it’s too early to confirm an exact death toll as victim identification is still underway.
Not yet. Prosecutors said it is too early to determine the cause and experts have not been able to fully access the wreckage.
Officials stressed there is no indication of an attack. The prosecutor said there is “absolutely no question” of terrorism.
Investigators have not confirmed a cause. But witnesses gave accounts suggesting possible triggers:
Two women told BFMTV they saw a barmaid holding a lit candle in a bottle that allegedly set fire to a wooden ceiling.
Swiss media also raised the possibility of pyrotechnics during a concert, but officials said early findings suggest an explosion was a consequence of the fire, not the cause.
Authorities said the blaze may have triggered combustible gases, leading to a flashover/backdraft — a sudden, violent ignition that can rapidly intensify fire conditions.
Witnesses described:
A crowd surge as people tried to escape a basement nightclub via a narrow staircase and door
People smashing windows to get out
Panicked families rushing to the scene to check whether loved ones were trapped
A New York tourist who filmed flames pouring from the bar said people were “running and screaming”.
Officials described a massive rescue effort involving helicopters, ambulances and large medical teams. Hospitals in the region quickly hit capacity, and patients were transported to other hospitals across Switzerland, including Zurich, Lausanne and Geneva. Italy also indicated specialist burn-care capacity was available.
Authorities expect multiple nationalities because Crans-Montana is a global tourist destination. Early reports said at least two French citizens were among the injured.
Authorities are prioritising victim identification and notifying families.
Investigators will determine the cause, once access to the wreckage is safe.
Officials urged local residents to be cautious in the coming days, as medical resources are stretched.
Swiss President Guy Parmelin called it a “terrible tragedy” and said the government’s thoughts were with the victims and families. Swiss broadcasters reported he delayed a traditional New Year address out of respect for those affected.
