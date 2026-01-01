GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe
EXPLAINER

New Year fire at Swiss resort: What caused it — and why it turned deadly: What we know so far

Key facts on the Crans-Montana bar fire and its deadly aftermath

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
Flowers and candles laid on the ground near the bar Le Constellation following a fire that ripped through the venue in Crans-Montana, during New Year's Eve celebrations.
Flowers and candles laid on the ground near the bar Le Constellation following a fire that ripped through the venue in Crans-Montana, during New Year's Eve celebrations.
AFP

Dubai: A deadly fire ripped through a crowded New Year party at Le Constellation in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana early Thursday, leaving dozens feared dead and about 100 injured, many seriously.

What happened?

A fire broke out during New Year celebrations at a packed bar/nightclub, triggering panic and a major rescue operation. Authorities say the scene quickly became chaotic, with people scrambling to escape smoke and flames.

Where did it happen?

At Le Constellation, a bar in Crans-Montana, a luxury resort in the Swiss Alps (Valais/Wallis canton).

When did it happen?

The fire erupted in the early hours of New Year’s Day, at around 1:30am (0030 GMT), less than two hours after midnight.

How many people were killed or hurt?

Police said “several tens” of people are presumed dead and around 100 were injured, many seriously. Authorities said it’s too early to confirm an exact death toll as victim identification is still underway.

Have authorities said what caused the fire?

Not yet. Prosecutors said it is too early to determine the cause and experts have not been able to fully access the wreckage.

Was it an attack?

Officials stressed there is no indication of an attack. The prosecutor said there is “absolutely no question” of terrorism.

How did the fire start inside the bar?

Investigators have not confirmed a cause. But witnesses gave accounts suggesting possible triggers:

Two women told BFMTV they saw a barmaid holding a lit candle in a bottle that allegedly set fire to a wooden ceiling.

Swiss media also raised the possibility of pyrotechnics during a concert, but officials said early findings suggest an explosion was a consequence of the fire, not the cause.

Why did it spread so fast?

Authorities said the blaze may have triggered combustible gases, leading to a flashover/backdraft — a sudden, violent ignition that can rapidly intensify fire conditions.

What did witnesses describe?

Witnesses described:

A crowd surge as people tried to escape a basement nightclub via a narrow staircase and door

People smashing windows to get out

Panicked families rushing to the scene to check whether loved ones were trapped

A New York tourist who filmed flames pouring from the bar said people were “running and screaming”.

How big was the emergency response?

Officials described a massive rescue effort involving helicopters, ambulances and large medical teams. Hospitals in the region quickly hit capacity, and patients were transported to other hospitals across Switzerland, including Zurich, Lausanne and Geneva. Italy also indicated specialist burn-care capacity was available.

Were foreigners among the victims?

Authorities expect multiple nationalities because Crans-Montana is a global tourist destination. Early reports said at least two French citizens were among the injured.

What happens next?

Authorities are prioritising victim identification and notifying families.

Investigators will determine the cause, once access to the wreckage is safe.

Officials urged local residents to be cautious in the coming days, as medical resources are stretched.

How has Switzerland responded?

Swiss President Guy Parmelin called it a “terrible tragedy” and said the government’s thoughts were with the victims and families. Swiss broadcasters reported he delayed a traditional New Year address out of respect for those affected.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
Europe

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Rescuers are seen at the site of an explosion that ripped through a bar in Crans-Montana on January 1, 2026.

New Year’s fire at Swiss resort kills 40, injures 100

2m read
Dubai is all set to welcome the New Year with dazzling fireworks displays in 40 locations across the city.

Dubai NYE fireworks: Location map for 48 shows unveiled

3m read
With the New Year around the corner, celebrations come first, then the bill.

How much New Year’s hotel stays cost across the UAE

4m read
Fireworks near the Burj Khalifa in 2025

Dubai fireworks 2026: 48 firework shows planned

2m read