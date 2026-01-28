Dubai: An intense fire broke out at the five-star Les Grandes Alpes hotel in the upscale ski resort of Courchevel, forcing the evacuation of nearly 300 people, according to latest reports.

The fire started on Tuesday evening and continued to burn into Wednesday morning (January 28) as emergency crews battled to bring it under control. More than 100 firefighters were deployed to the scene, working through the night to contain the flames and prevent the blaze from spreading further within the luxury property.

Authorities evacuated guests and staff as a precaution, with emergency responders securing the area amid heavy smoke and ongoing firefighting operations. The resort, known for attracting wealthy visitors and international celebrities, was left shaken as the dramatic incident unfolded in one of its most exclusive hotels.

Officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire, and an investigation is expected once the site is declared safe. No immediate reports of serious injuries were released as rescue operations continued.

Video by AFP