Investigators point to sparklers or candles in deadly blaze
Investigators say sparklers on champagne bottles likely started a fire that killed 40 people and injured 119 during a New Year’s celebration at Le Constellation bar in the Alps. The blaze erupted when sparklers came too close to the low, foam-covered ceiling.
Partygoers, many in their late teens and 20s, continued dancing unaware of the danger. Mobile phone footage captured flames spreading, the ceiling collapsing, and guests scrambling for exits. Windows were smashed as people desperately tried to escape.
Of the 119 survivors, most were critically injured. Local hospitals quickly reached capacity, and many were transferred to specialised units in neighboring European countries. Patients suffered severe burns, fractures, and smoke inhalation injuries, requiring intensive care.
Jacques Moretti, who ran the bar with his wife Jessica since 2015, told Swiss media that safety regulations had been met. Authorities questioned the couple as witnesses; no liability has been established. Investigators are reviewing whether safety measures—including fire extinguishers and escape routes—were properly followed.
Authorities are still identifying victims. Laetitia Brodard, whose 16-year-old son Arthur sent a last text reading “Mom, Happy New Year, I love you,” joined a makeshift memorial near the bar, hoping he might be among the injured. Italian teen golfer Emanuele Galeppini is also reported missing.
Of the injured, 71 were Swiss, 14 French, 11 Italian, and others from Serbia, Bosnia, Belgium, Portugal, Luxembourg, and Poland. DNA tests are being used to confirm the identities of severely burned victims.
Countries including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, and Romania assisted in transferring 24 survivors, with roughly 50 patients expected to receive specialized care outside Switzerland.
Many patients suffered inhalation burns in addition to external burns. Eric Bonvin, director of Wallis hospitals, said victims remain intubated until their airways stabilize, highlighting the complexity of care needed.
Crans-Montana residents and tourists described the aftermath as devastating. Witnesses recounted seeing young people badly burned, screaming, and trapped, calling the scene “apocalyptic.”
Authorities suspect a flashover occurred, where combustible gases ignite violently, rapidly spreading the fire. Investigators are also assessing whether sparklers were permitted inside the venue.
First responders and bystanders rushed to save trapped partygoers. “People were collapsing… one of our friends was all burnt. You can’t imagine the pain,” said 14-year-old volunteer Marc-Antoine Chavanon.
Officials continue to examine how the fire spread so quickly and whether criminal liability applies to individuals or the venue.
Crans-Montana is known for high-altitude ski runs and the European Masters golf tournament. The town will host final downhill skiing events before the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
