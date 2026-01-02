Deadly Swiss bar fire: What’s actually known so far

Videos circulating online show the moment inferno started, leaving at least 40 people dead
Videos circulating online show the alleged moment a devastating fire broke out during New Yea'rs party inside the Le Constellation bar in Switzerland.
In the early hours of 1 January 2026, a deadly fire broke out inside the Le Constellation bar in the ski resort town of Crans-Montana, Switzerland during a New Year’s party.
Videos show the corrugated acoustic foam on the ceiling caught fire accidentally.
Dozens of people were killed, with the latest death toll reported at 40, while more than 100 injured, many seriously.
It is one of Switzerland’s deadliest recent disasters. Authorities have ruled out terrorism and are treating the incident as accidental.
Investigations are ongoing, Reuters reported.
Circulating clips on platforms like X and Reddit show the initial moment the fire ignited inside the crowded bar’s interior — not outdoors.
These videos appear to capture:
Flames spreading along the ceiling just moments after ignition.
People in panic as smoke and fire rapidly overwhelmed the space.
Eyewitness commentary accompanying the clips describing how – within seconds – the fire spread and forced patrons to flee.
Some posts specifically show or reference the sound-absorbing foam panels on the ceiling catching fire almost instantly, and users note how quickly the flames spread once the material ignited.
While authorities have not officially confirmed a final cause, multiple eyewitness reports and early investigations suggest:
Champagne bottles with sparkler-style fireworks or decorative candles were being carried near the ceiling.
These small flames or sparks apparently ignited the ceiling material.
The ceiling had flame-catching acoustic/sound-absorbing foam, which is known to burn and accelerate fire spread if not properly fire-rated.
Experts online have compared the setup to past nightclub fire disasters where flammable interior materials and indoor pyrotechnics caused extremely rapid ignition — tragically leaving little time for evacuation.
Video evidence and survivor accounts have also drawn attention to serious evacuation difficulties inside the venue:
The bar’s basement layout meant limited escape routes.
There were narrow staircases and a small single exit, contributing to bottlenecks once the fire broke out.
Some patrons reportedly smashed windows to get out because panic spread so fast, as per New York Post.
These aspects are fueling online discussions about venue safety standards, particularly for such spots and entertainment spaces with large crowds — especially in enclosed basement settings with limited ventilation or secondary exits.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox