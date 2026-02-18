Join Miley Cyrus on March 24 for a trip down memory lane and exclusive BTS moments
Dubai: Exactly 20 years after its debut, Hannah Montana is stepping back into the spotlight. The beloved Disney Channel series that launched Miley Cyrus to global fame is being honored with a special event streaming on Disney+ on March 24, 2026, the exact date the show first aired in 2006.
For countless fans around the world, Hannah Montana wasn’t just a TV show, it was a cultural moment that raised them. Centered on Miley Stewart, a seemingly ordinary teenager with a secret life as chart‑topping pop star Hannah Montana, the had fun, heart and music in a way that let audiences believe anyone could lead “the best of both worlds.”
Now, two decades later, Disney is marking that milestone with a unique anniversary celebration. Rather than rebooting the show with new episodes, Disney+ stated that they will be presenting it as an unscripted special with a live audience, that looks back at the series’ origins, its impact, and the ways it shaped fans’ lives.
Hosted by popular podcaster Alex Cooper, the special feature a candid conversation with Miley Cyrus herself. Fans can expect reflections on the early days of the show, revealing archival footage never seen before, and even recreations of iconic sets like the Stewart family living room and Hannah Montana’s famous closet.
Parade reported that unlike the original Hannah Montana, that aired on Disney Channel, this will not be shown on TV, fans will need a subscription on Disney+ in order to watch the special.
Disney+ is already rolling out related content ahead of the March 24 event. A dedicated Hannah Montana collection is available on Disney+, offering continuous streams of all four seasons of the original series, Hannah Montana: The Movie, and Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concert.
Whether you first discovered Hannah Montana at age eight or twenty‑eight, fans everywhere are buzzing with anticipation to relive the magic of Hannah Montana’s world like never before.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji