Singer Miley Cyrus was filming the series ‘Black Mirror’ in South Africa when her $2.525-million Malibu home burned down in the 2018 Woolsey fire.

The singer was shooting for her role as Ashley O in the ‘Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too’ episode of the Netflix anthology sci-fi horror series, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking on her new TikTok series ‘Used to Be Young’, she said: “I was in South Africa, but it was taking place in Malibu. So it was just a real trip. Like probably two or three years later after this happened, I didn’t understand, but I would have this anxiety attack with the vision attached that I would be strapped down to a gurney.”

“So I would have these dreams anytime I would go to perform and I thought that was just an anxious vision that made no sense, but actually, as my house was burning down, I was strapped to a gurney with my hands locked in handcuffs strapped to a bed.”

The day after her home was destroyed in the blaze, she was on set filming her pop star character’s ‘On a Roll’ fictional music video. She added: “The show must go on.”

The ‘Flowers’ hitmaker lived in the property with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth before it burned down in the California wildfires nearly five years ago, and in spite of their split, Miley still has very fond memories of living there.