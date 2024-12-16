Dubai: Ustad Zakir Hussain wasn’t just a tabla maestro; he was a magician whose fingers told stories with every beat.

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, his life began in a home where rhythm was a second language. His father, the legendary Ustad Alla Rakha, introduced him to the tabla almost as soon as he could sit upright.

Zakir Hussain lived life to his own beats

"Two days after I was brought home from the hospital, my mother handed me to my father, and he started singing rhythm syllables into my ear," Zakir recalled in an interview with The Australian.

It was a moment that foretold the incredible journey of a prodigy who would go on to redefine Indian classical music for the world. His death this Monday morning at a hospital in San Fransisco leaves a huge void, but his music ensures he will live on forever. Here's a look at his life and top ten milestones that defined his journey:

Early Life and Training

Zakir Hussain’s initiation into music was almost immediate. In an interview with The Australian, he recalled his father holding him as a newborn and whispering tabla rhythms in his ear—a symbolic start to a lifelong journey. By the age of seven, he was performing on stage under the tutelage of his father, Ustad Alla Rakha, a legend in his own right.

2015 Zakir Hussain performs at Dubai World Trade Center and Exhibition halls, Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Revolutionising the Tabla

Hussain elevated the tabla from an accompanying instrument to a soloist’s domain. His performances showcased its versatility, from traditional compositions to rapid improvisations that left audiences spellbound. "My father's lessons were a blueprint for exploring rhythm. Everything I do is rooted in his teachings," he remarked in a BBC interview.

Grammy Winner and pioneer of World Music

Zakir Hussain's global acclaim was cemented through collaborations with artists like Mickey Hart of The Grateful Dead. Their Grammy-winning album Planet Drum became a landmark in world music.

In an interview, Hussain described the experience: "It wasn’t just music—it was a conversation between cultures. Every beat told a story."

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 31: (L-R) Musicians Zakir Hussain and T-Bone Burnett, Bug Music president David Hirshland, musician Bela Fleck, and Bug Music CEO John Rudolph present Bela Fleck with the Bug Music 2009 Songwriter of the Year Award at Bug Music's Grammy Party at Wolfgang Puck at LA Live on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Image Credit: Photo by Charley Gallay/WireImage

As a founding member of Shakti, a fusion band with John McLaughlin, he created an entirely new genre blending Indian classical music with jazz and rock. This collaboration opened doors for global audiences to experience the depth of Indian rhythms.

Recognition and Accolades

Hussain received India’s Padma Shri in 1988 and Padma Bhushan in 2002, recognizing his contributions to Indian classical music. Internationally, he was awarded the National Heritage Fellowship in the United States, one of the highest honors for traditional artists.

"These recognitions are humbling reminders of the legacy I am part of," he said during an award acceptance speech.

Acting and composing

Zakir Hussain dabbled in acting, with roles in films like Heat and Dust (1983) and The Perfect Murder (1988). His music compositions for films, including In Custody and Vanaprastham, showcased his ability to translate emotions into rhythm. "Scoring a film is like painting with sound—it’s about finding the heartbeat of a story," he told The Hindu.

Educator and mentor

As a faculty member at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Hussain mentored countless students, sharing the intricacies of Indian classical rhythms. He often emphasized the importance of being a lifelong student:

"Music is infinite; the more you learn, the more you realize how much is left to discover," he said during a masterclass at Stanford University.

His Personal Life

Zakir was married to Kathak dancer Antonia Minnecola, who shared his artistic journey. "Antonia brought balance to my chaotic, touring life," he said in an interview with The Times of India. Their daughters, Anisa and Isabella, grew up in a household where art and tradition coexisted.

Controversies and challenges

While his innovative approach won global acclaim, traditionalists sometimes criticised his fusion experiments. Hussain, however, believed in evolution:

"The essence of tradition is its ability to adapt and thrive in new contexts," he explained to Rolling Stone India.

Memorable collaborations

Hussain worked with legends like Pandit Ravi Shankar, George Harrison, and Yo-Yo Ma, creating music that transcended cultural and linguistic boundaries. "When we played together, it felt like speaking in a universal language," he said in a documentary by PBS.

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Sarod maestro with Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain at Royal Abjar Hotel Image Credit: Gulf News archives

A legacy beyond compare