New Delhi: Renowned Indian tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73 in a San Francisco hospital, his family confirmed on Monday, according to a PTI report.

Hussain succumbed to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis after being hospitalized for two weeks and later moved to the ICU.

In a statement, his family said, "He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come."

Hussain's manager, Nirmala Bachani, stated that the maestro had been dealing with blood pressure-related issues.

Earlier reports of Hussain's death had surfaced, prompting his sister, Khursheed, to inform PTI that while he was "very, very critical," he was "still breathing at the moment." The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had initially announced his passing on social media but later deleted the statement.

Hailed as the greatest tabla virtuoso of his generation, Zakir Hussain was born on March 9, 1951, and was the son of legendary tabla maestro Ustad Alla Rakha. He is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, and daughters, Anisa and Isabella Qureshi.

Ustad Zakir Hussain was born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, India, to the legendary tabla virtuoso Ustad Allah Rakha. Image Credit: Zakir Hussain/X

Hussain’s illustrious career earned him four Grammy Awards, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year. His award-winning work on Pashto was recognised in the ‘Best Global Music Performance’ category.

The maestro recently announced the As We Speak India tour with fellow Grammy winners Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Rakesh Chaurasia, scheduled for January 2025. Organized by Perfect Harmony Productions and Panache Media, the multi-city tour was set to feature performances in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi.