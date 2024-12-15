Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently revealed the surprising reason behind his decision to step away from acting. In an exclusive interview with BBC News, Khan shared that he made the decision to quit before the release of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Known for his massive fan following and frequent public attention, what is less known is that Khan quietly stepped back from films during the Covid-19 pandemic to spend more time with his family.

Secret sabbatical

Speaking to BBC News, Khan said, “I told my family I’m done with acting and films. I didn’t want to produce, direct, or act. I just wanted to be with the family.”

A decision of this magnitude from such a prominent star might have been expected to send shockwaves through India, a country with a deep love for cinema. However, Khan explained that his choice largely went unnoticed at the time because the pandemic had caused a slowdown in movie productions. “No one knew about it,” he said.

Thankfully for his fans, Khan didn’t stay away for long. He is now back in the spotlight, promoting Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies), a film he produced, which is India’s official entry for the Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category.

Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao and his son Junaid Khan. Image Credit: Instagram

Family’s influence

Khan credits his children for encouraging him to return to the industry. “They were like, ‘But we can't spend 24 hours with you. So get real and get a life.’ So they gently nudged me back into the films,” he told BBC News.

At 59, Khan has had a storied career as an actor, director, and producer, spanning three decades. He is considered one of the three “Khans of Bollywood,” alongside fellow megastars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Khan is also renowned for using his films to address pressing social issues, earning both critical acclaim and breaking box office records. His film 'Lagaan' was even nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars in 2002.

Return to the Silver Screen

"Khan is now hoping to make history with Laapataa Ladies. If successful, the film could become the first Indian film to win the prestigious Oscar for Best International Feature Film.

Speaking to the BBC, Khan expressed his excitement at the possibility of such a win. 'I think Indians are so film crazy and we've been dying to win the Academy Award for an Indian film,' he said."

Laapataa Ladies, a satirical comedy-drama set in rural India, tells the story of a man who mistakenly brings home the wrong bride, while his actual wife gets lost and must fend for herself, touching on themes of women's empowerment and domestic violence.

'Laapataa Ladies' is a satirical comedy-drama that delves into the themes of women's empowerment and societal norms in rural India. Khan, who is also producing the film, chose his ex-wife Kiran Rao to direct the project.

Despite their divorce, Khan and Rao continue to maintain a close professional relationship, often collaborating on projects. Khan credits Rao's honesty and strong vision for the film’s success.

Balanced future