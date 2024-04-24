Indian actor Aamir Khan, known for his selective public appearances, finally made his debut on 'The Great Indian Kapil' show.

The much-awaited teaser of this upcoming episode, featuring Khan, has been circulating on social media platforms, generating significant buzz among fans.

In the teaser, Kapil Sharma, the charismatic host, engages in his trademark banter with Khan, drawing out candid responses from the actor.

The 'Dangal' actor has shed light on his choice to skip film award ceremonies, emphasizing the value of time.

When questioned by Archana Puran Singh about his absence from award shows, Khan replied with characteristic wit, stating, "Time is precious, use it wisely."

The episode promises more laughter-inducing moments as Khan reveals amusing anecdotes about his family life, including his children's not greenlighting his choices. He humorously recounts how his attire for the show had been chosen by his children the night before, showcasing a glimpse into his off-screen persona.

One particularly memorable moment sees Kapil Sharma teasing Khan about his iconic scene in the film 'PK,' where he appears naked with only a radio. Sharma quips, "PK mein Radio ki frequency zara si idhar udhar ho jaati toh saara broadcast wahin ho jaata," eliciting hearty laughter from Khan and the audience.

On the work front, as a producer, Aamir is coming up with 'Lahore 1947', which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal are also part of the film.

Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan's Dil and Sunny Deol's Ghayal were released on the same day. Then, in 1996, it was 'Raja Hindustani' vs 'Ghatak' followed by the most epic Box Office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when 'Lagaan' was released on the same day as 'Gadar'.