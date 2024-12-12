Dubai: South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh, widely recognised for her role in Mahanati, married her longtime partner and businessman Antony Thattil in an intimate ceremony in Goa. According to reports, he's a Dubai-based entrepreneur who operates resorts in Kochi, Kerala.

The wedding took place on December 12, surrounded by close friends and family.

The National Award-winning actress posted a series of pictures capturing her milestone moments on Instagram. She chose to wear traditional South Indian jewels and silk sari for her big day. One of the feel-good pictures posted on her social media also saw the newly-married couple with their pet dog.

The couple, who recently revealed their 15-year relationship, had sparked interest earlier this month with a viral wedding invitation and a visit to the Tirupati temple to seek blessings. Speaking to the media outside the temple, Keerthy had confirmed the December wedding, expressing gratitude for the support and prayers.

Pre-Wedding Glimpses

Pre-wedding festivities were in full swing earlier this week, with photos offering a sneak peek into the celebrations. One viral image showed Keerthy in a robe bearing her nickname "Kitty," preparing for a pre-wedding ritual. Fans have since been buzzing with excitement, following updates on social media.

Keerthy’s first public acknowledgment of her relationship with Antony came in November, when she posted a Diwali throwback picture with the caption, “15 years and counting... Antony x Keerthy.”

Fans Celebrate the union