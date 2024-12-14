Wondering what to watch this weekend? We have put together a list of new movie and series premieres for this week. Whether you're drawn to gripping psychological thrillers like 'Rudhiram' or prefer the lighthearted charm of 'Miss You', there’s something on this list for everyone. Here’s a look at the top movies and series that are making waves this week …

Miss You (UAE theatres):

If you’re in the mood for a romantic drama with a dash of political intrigue, Miss You starring Siddharth offers an engaging mix of love and mystery. Starring Siddharth as Vasu, an amnesiac filmmaker rebuilding his life in Bengaluru, and Ashika Ranganath as Subbulakshmi, a spirited auditor with a complicated past, this Tamil-language film has enough twists and turns to keep you invested. Directed by N Rajasekar, Miss You delves into themes of identity and second chances while keeping romance at its heart. Despite some narrative missteps, it’s a heartfelt exploration of love and self-discovery that’s worth a watch.

One Hundred Years of Solitude (Netflix):

Image Credit: Netflix

One Hundred Years of Solitude adapts Gabriel García Márquez’s classic novel into a series that follows the Buendía family across seven generations in the mythical town of Macondo. The series delves into themes of love, memory, and the inescapable cycles of history and fate that define the family’s journey. If you love timeless tales of generational legacies and epic story-telling, this one is a great find.

Mismatched (Netflix)

Image Credit: IMDB

The season 3 of the lovable and breezy show Mismatched has landed on Netflix and continues to explore the relationship between Dimple and Rishi as they face new challenges after a three-year time leap. Reconnecting at competing tech institutes, their bond is tested by ambition, growth, and emotional conflict. The new episodes have the right blend of humor, romance, and personal struggles while addressing contemporary themes like mental health and self-discovery.

Despatch (Zee5 Global):

Image Credit: IMDB

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee's Despatch is a gripping thriller that explores the dark underbelly of investigative journalism. It explores media corruption and the perilous power plays of the Mumbai underworld with a deft hand. The story follows Joy Bag, played by Bajpayee, as he chases a breaking story while confronting escalating threats that expose the flawed, human side of his profession. Directed by Kanu Behl, who spent years uncovering real-life tales of journalism's murky intersections with crime, the film goes beyond suspense to deliver a raw, gritty portrayal of the truth behind headlines.

Sookshmadarshini (UAE cinemas)

Image Credit: IMDB

This Malayalam thriller, starring Nazriya Nazim and Basil, is a well-crafted and engaging film. Basil plays Manuel, who moves back in with his mother to their old house in a middle-class neighborhood. He catches the attention of his keenly observant neighbor, Priyadarshini (Nazriya), who becomes convinced that Manuel isn’t as straightforward as he seems. Certain he’s hiding something sinister, her amateur sleuthing unravels a gripping mystery that leads to a surprising and satisfying reveal.

Bougainvillea (Sony Liv):

Image Credit: IMDB

This Malayalam-language psychological thriller, directed by Amal Neerad, has much to offer. With a stellar cast and gripping twists, Bougainvillea promises to keep you hooked. The film follows the turmoil of a family entangled in a police investigation after tourists mysteriously vanish in Kerala. As the investigation deepens, the family finds itself caught in a web of deception and betrayal. Featuring standout performances from Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Jyothirmayi, the thriller explores the dark motives that drive human behavior. Its unpredictable narrative and psychological depth make it a must-watch for fans of thrillers packed with intrigue and surprises.

Puspa 2: The Rule (UAE cinemas)

Pushpa 2 Image Credit: Supplied