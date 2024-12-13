Dubai: South Indian superstar Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with a devastating stampede at the December 4 premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, which claimed the life of a 39-year-old woman and critically injured her young son.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a team of police officers from the Chikkadpally police station arrived at Allu Arjun’s residence in Jubilee Hills and took him into custody. He was later brought to the police station for questioning, according to the authorities.

The chaos reportedly began when Telugu superstar Allu Arjun made an unannounced appearance at the theatre.

His unexpected arrival caused an overwhelming crowd surge as fans clamored for a glimpse of the star. The lack of crowd control measures led to the suffocation and injuries. Despite immediate intervention by police and hospital staff, Revathi was pronounced dead on arrival, and her son remains in critical condition.

In the wake of the tragedy, Allu Arjun expressed his sorrow and extended monetary support to the grieving family. "It’s a very unfortunate incident, and my heart goes out to the family affected," said the actor, acknowledging the gravity of the situation.

Reflecting on his role as a public figure, Allu Arjun added: "For every actor, the love of fans is a blessing, but ensuring their safety must always come first." The actor also vowed to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

Following the tragic incident, authorities registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security personnel, and the management of Sandhya Theatre.

According to local reports, charges include culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Police officials noted that there was no prior notice from the actor’s team or the theatre, leaving them unprepared to manage the large turnout.

A still of Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', out in UAE cinemas now

In the aftermath, three theatre staff members have been detained for their roles in failing to ensure adequate safety protocols. The production company, Mythri Movie Makers, issued a statement expressing condolences and pledged to support the grieving family. Actor also took to his social media to express his sadness, along with offering financial help to the grieving family.

Allu Arjun's arrest today has raised concerns about crowd safety and the need for stricter regulations to prevent similar incidents at public events involving high-profile celebrities.

In an earlier interview with Gulf News conducted after he unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai, Allu Arjun reflected on his journey as an actor, emphasizing his gratitude for the opportunities he’s received.

“I absolutely understand how fortunate I am, and I respect that every single day,” said Arjun, acknowledging his privileged entry into the industry as the son of producer Allu Aravind and grandson of comedian Allu Ramalingaiah.

Reflecting on his career-defining role in Pushpa: The Rise, which earned him his first National Award, Arjun called the film a turning point that elevated him to pan-Indian fame. During the interview, he spoke about the mammoth expectations surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule.