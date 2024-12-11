Dubai: Allu Arjun’s latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule has made box office history by delivering the biggest worldwide opening weekend collections for an Indian film.

With a staggering Dh339.6 million debut, the film which opened to mixed reviews has not only topped the box office charts but also cemented its place as a monumental achievement in Indian cinema. Within four days of release, the film has entered the prestigious Rs5 billion club, making it the ninth highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', out in UAE cinemas now

According to the UAE box office reports provided by Phars Films, the film saw 203,214 admissions/footfall in its first week of release.

A Global Phenomenon

Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2 has resonated across international markets with record-breaking collections. The UK box office saw the film grossing a remarkable Dh 5.1 million, while the UAE and GCC regions contributed an impressive Dh13.6 million, according to a statement from the makers.

In Australia, it set a new benchmark with Dh5.3 million, the highest-ever weekend for an Indian film in the country.

In Europe, Germany saw collections of Dh 800,000, and the Rest of the World (ROW) accounted for an additional Dh 2.75 million, showcasing the film’s broad international appeal.

Unprecedented Domestic Success