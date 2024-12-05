Dubai: Telugu actor Allu Arjun and the management of Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad are facing legal action following a tragic stampede incident during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad. A 39-year-old woman, identified as Revathi, died and her young son has been critically injured.

According to a report on NDTV, Allu Arjun will be charged for the incident, as police allege the actor's unannounced arrival at the premiere contributed to the stampede.

"There were no arrangements by the theatre management or prior information about the arrival of the actor and other members of the film," police told PTI. Preliminary investigations pointed to negligence by the theatre and noted that its limited capacity could not accommodate the massive crowd that had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star.

The tragedy unfolded as fans surged forward, causing overcrowding near the theatre exit. Revathi and her son, who were attempting to enter, were pushed by the crowd, resulting in suffocation and unconsciousness. Despite immediate assistance from police and bystanders, Revathi succumbed to her injuries, while her son remains hospitalised.