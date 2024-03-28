South Indian acting legend Allu Arjun will be in the UAE tonight to unveil his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Dubai.

The National Award-winning actor, with an immense army of loyalists, is the latest addition to Madame Tussauds, which houses wax figures of icons including Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and Nancy Ajram.

The ‘Pushpa’ star, often described as the ‘King Of Dance’, is expected to greet his fans after 8 pm, but the actual reveal of his wax statue at the Bollywood zone is limited to select press and is strictly by invitation only.

Allu Arjun is one of Telugu cinema’s most beloved actors and is a six-time Filmfare Award and three-time Nandi award winner. His blockbuster ‘Pushpa’ made him a star whose appeal transcended boundaries and states in India.

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa' Image Credit: IMDB

“I visited Madame Tussauds in Los Angeles and was blown away by the experience! I can’t believe that now I’ll have a wax figure; I never would have believed it,” said Allu Arjun in a statement.

His inclusion in the list of attractions in Madame Tussauds Dubai was natural, says Sanaz Kollsrud, its General Manager. “Allu Arjun is without a doubt the biggest actor from the south of India. What better way to mark his incredible success than by giving the fans what they want – his first-ever wax figure. Our artists have been working with Allu on his likeness and we can’t wait to unveil the figure,” said Kollsrud at the time of the announcement in a statement.

His wax figure will wear an iconic red jacket that he wore in the famous boardroom dance scene of his movie ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. A ‘sitting’, that is a meeting between the celebrity and the artists at Madame Tussauds, took place in Dubai earlier this year. Over 200 measurements were taken to make his wax figure authentic.

His figure will be on display at the Bollywood zone. Allu Arjun is the son of top producer and distributor Allu Aravind, and has has starred in several blockbuster films throughout his career, including "Arya" (2004), "Desamuduru" (2007), "Race Gurram" (2014), "Sarrainodu" (2016), and "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" (2020).