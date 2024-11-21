Mumbai: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has dropped an inspirational poem by Rudyard Kipling and shared her feelings regarding it.

On Wednesday, The 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' actor posted a picture of the poem on Instagram and wrote, "This poem has always been a guiding light for me and I wanted to share it with you today."

Samantha's reflective post comes as her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya prepares to marry Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4. In August, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged at a private ceremony in Hyderabad in the presence of the couple's families and friends. (Check out Naga Chaitanya's pre-wedding ceremony pictures)

As soon as she shared the poem on her social media platform, Arjun Kapoor reacted to the post. He wrote, "I have a print of this on my wall...Really helped me when I needed inspiration."

Recently, Samantha took the opportunity to connect with fans and answer their questions. She took to her Instagram Stories to host an interactive Q&A session with her fans.

However, one comment from a social media user led to Samantha addressing the issue of body shaming head-on. A user asked Samantha to "bulk up" a bit.

The comment read, "Please mam gain some weight please go on bulking."

Samantha posted a video message to give a strong yet graceful reply to the user.

"Another weight comment. I saw an entire thread about my weight. If you guys must know, I am on a strict anti-inflammatory diet which is required for my condition which prevents me from putting on weight, keeps in a certain weight bracket and keeps me in a sweet spot with my condition (myositis). Stop judging people. Let them be, live and let live. Please guys, it's 2024," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in the action series, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

It was written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), is the Indian instalment of the global 'Citadel' franchise.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.