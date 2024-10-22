Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are all set to tie the knot soon. Interestingly, their pre-wedding festivities have already started.

On Monday, Sobhita took to Instagram and shared mesmerizing pictures from the Pasupu Danchadam ceremony. "Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchadam And so it begins," she captioned the post.

For the ceremony, Sobhita donned a vibrant saree with a gold and green border. In the images, she could be seen surrounded by the women of her household.

Pasupu Danchadam is a traditional Telugu pre-wedding ceremony that marks the beginning of wedding festivities.

Pasupu means turmeric and danchadam signifies crushing. The phrase roughly translates to "crushing wheat, stone, and turmeric together."

In the images, we can see Sobhita crushing turmeric and seeking blessings of elders.

An official announcement regarding Sobhita and Naga's wedding date and the venue is yet to be made.

In August, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged at a private ceremony in Hyderabad in the presence of the couple's families and friends. Veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni announced this exciting news by sharing pictures of his son Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala from their engagement ceremony on his X handle.

Along with the post, he wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love Sobhitad chayakkineni."