Dubai : Pop idol Selena Gomez took fans by surprise on Wednesday night with the announcement of her engagement to longtime boyfriend and renowned music producer Benny Blanco.

The 32-year-old singer shared the joyous news with her 422 million Instagram followers, giving them a glimpse of her dazzling diamond ring in a series of heartfelt photos.

"Forever begins now..." Gomez captioned the post, which included a touching image of Blanco, 36, embracing her while planting a kiss on her head.

According to Gomez's Instagram update, Blanco popped the question during an intimate nighttime picnic, complete with a playful Taco Bell feast. The romantic moment marked a milestone in their relationship, which began in June 2023 and became public later that year in December.

The couple’s announcement sparked a flurry of excitement and well-wishes from their celebrity friends. Cardi B, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Gomez's best friend, Taylor Swift, were among the many who sent their love.

Swift, who has been close to Gomez since 2008, even offered to step into a special role for the wedding, joking, "Let me be your flower girl!"

Blanco also chimed in with his own affectionate comment under the post, referring to Gomez as his "wife" and writing, "Hey wait… that’s my wife." His playful note garnered nearly 150,000 likes from fans and followers.

The engagement caps off a long-standing friendship between Gomez and Blanco, who first connected over a decade ago. Over the years, their professional collaborations evolved into a romantic bond. Blanco has produced several of Gomez’s hit songs, including I Can't Get Enough (2019) and Same Old Love (2015).