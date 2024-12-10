Dubai: "Nothing tastes as good as a blockbuster does, just like nothing tastes as good as being healthy feels."

And who better than Vidya Balan, one of Indian cinema’s most formidable talents, to embody this belief?

Her latest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is a roaring box-office success, and her stunning transformation has left fans both impressed and inspired.

Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit (back) make a formidable pair in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, out in UAE cinemas now

“I didn’t even set out to shed weight—I didn’t think it was possible,” said Vidya in an interview with Gulf News.

But the transformation hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Vidya acknowledging that people have begun treating her differently since she’s slimmed down.

“They are nicer to me,” she said, highlighting the biases and prejudices often tied to fitting into a certain mold.

Much like her career, her health journey has been about embracing the unexpected and thriving against all odds. Seventeen years after she first captivated audiences as the fierce and unforgettable Manjulika in the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Vidya returns to the franchise in its third installment.

Out now in UAE cinemas, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is a potent mix of horror and humor, delivering thrills, laugh-out-loud moments, and a healthy dose of nostalgia. According to reports, the movie has already raked in an impressive Rs4.2 billion at the global box office, cementing its status as one of the year’s biggest hits.

“When they came to me with the script for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, I loved it and thought it was befitting for Manjulika. And now, with two Manjulikas, it added a little more tadka [spicy garnish],” she says.

In this candid interview, Vidya reflects on revisiting her iconic role, the thrill of commercial success, ageism in Bollywood and the subtle shifts in how the world perceives her — on and off the screen.

How does it feel to reprise the iconic role of Manjulika in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ after 17 years?

When the makers came to me with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, I was a bit concerned about how it would be to reprise the role of Manjulika, and I didn’t quite understand how this franchise business works in India. But I watched BB2, and I said, “Oh, okay.” So when they came to me with BB3, I think I was ready. I was so glad because I loved the script, and I thought this was befitting for Manjulika. And then, of course, now you have two Manjulikas, so that added a little more tadka [spicy garnish]. It was very special to do this after 17 years, and then to reprise my role and my song, and to do the song with Madhuri Dixit was out of this world.

A still of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' which released in 2007 and was a blockbuster success. In this still, you see the ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar (centre), Vidya Balan (left), Shiney Ahuja (right, bottom) and more.

How was it sharing screen space and dancing with Madhuri Dixit?

I was nervous because when they told me that we’re going to be doing the song together, I didn’t have much time to rehearse. And I was like, “She’s Madhuri Dixit, for God’s sake! I’m going to be seen in the same frame with her—I better get my act together.” I was promoting Do Aur Do Pyaar at that time, so I barely had any time. But I have to say that I haven’t worked as dedicatedly on anything else. Every time I got a little reprieve from promotions, I was there at rehearsals—doing half an hour, doing two hours, doing four hours, depending on how the schedule was. I gave it my best, and I’m glad. I’m happy it’s turned out well, and everyone’s appreciating us—and me particularly, because she, of course, see, what is there not to appreciate?

The climax of the movie was outstanding. Do you think that’s why it’s doing so well?

What a fantastic way to take the franchise forward. This’s the best way for it to have happened. It’s so today. Someone asked me a little while ago, “Why do you think Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 works?” I said, “Why do you think Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 worked?” I do think that these movies kept up with the times, and that’s why it’s working. I was thrilled to read that in the script. It’s so relevant, so current—it’s the kind of conversations that were happening all around us. It’s about acceptance, right? And you realize that that touches a chord like nothing else does.

Kartik Aaryan in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Did you feel the need to advocate for a strong role in the movie?

No, I didn’t have to tell them. It was on paper—it is what it is on screen now, which is why I signed up for it. I was happy with what was being offered to me. This is the film I signed up for, and I’m very happy because I really feel we need entertaining films today. There’s so much going on in the world, and with all that’s happening, it’s just nice to forget about your troubles and have a good time.

Were you worried about how South Indians would react, considering Manichitrathazhu is an iconic film?

Yes, I was nervous about how the South Indians are going to react and about what my mom was going to say, because we’re also talking about Shobhana, for God’s sake—Nagavalli, Oru Murai Vandhu Parthaya, that iconic song. What have I gotten into? I was worried if I would be able to hold my own, especially because I was going to be dancing alongside Vineeth. He’s, again, one of those natural-born dancers. But I guess that’s what Bhool Bhulaiyaa throws at me every single time.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' was the remake of Malayalam hit 'Manichithrathazhu' starring Shobana, Mohanlal, and Suresh Gopi. Shobana won the National Award for her role, and Vidya Balan stepped into her character in the Hindi adaptation

You look amazing these days. What’s the secret?

I’ve been working with this group in Chennai called Amura Health, and they work on the principle of elimination of inflammation. You won’t believe it, but I didn’t go to them to shed weight. I actually went to get my gut issues resolved and see if there was an underlying medical condition making it impossible for my weight to shift. They told me, “Your weight will go like this,” and I was like, “Yeah, right—it hasn’t happened in 20 years.” But the first thing to happen was the weight release. Now my system is getting sorted. It’s a long process, but I’m so much happier for it because I feel so much better.

Do people treat you differently now that you’ve lost weight?

Yes, you’re told strange things like, “Oh, now you look really nice.” I’ve been told all sorts of things about my body over the years. Honestly, I didn’t even set out to shed weight—I didn’t think it was possible. But this is welcome because I feel better, health-wise, and I can wear a lot more things. That’s also great.

It’s inspiring to see you and Madhuri breaking ageist norms in the industry.

Absolutely. I feel that I’ve never had a problem getting roles—there’s never been a dearth of work, thankfully. But I didn’t think I’d have a Diwali release because I haven’t been doing this kind of film for a while now. It was very welcome. Madhuri ma’am is amazing, and we’ve had a lot of conversations around this. She’s beautiful, and it’s inspiring to see her doing so much even now.

