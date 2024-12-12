Fujairah: The Fujairah Environment Authority has successfully guided a Bryde’s whale back onto its migration route after it was spotted near the Port of Fujairah.

The whale, a member of the baleen species, had wandered off course, prompting immediate action from experts and marine scientists. The rescue operation was carried out by the authority in collaboration with the Port of Fujairah, Fujairah Research Centre, and Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Center.

The coordinated rescue effort involved a series of scientific studies and marine surveys to assess the whale’s health, behaviour, and vital functions, alongside monitoring seawater quality in the area. The findings confirmed that the whale was in good health, with normal vital signs, and posed no immediate danger to its well-being.

Dedicated teams

Dedicated teams from all four organisations worked hard to ensure the whale’s safe return to its migration path. Advanced technologies were used to monitor its movements and ensure the operation was conducted with precision, minimising disruption to the Port of Fujairah’s navigation activities. Close cooperation

Aseela Al Mualla, Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, praised the collaborative efforts, emphasising the importance of protecting the region’s marine ecosystem. “This operation underscores the value of close cooperation between various entities to maintain Fujairah’s environmental security,” Al Mualla stated.

“Whales are among the largest and most magnificent marine creatures, and their presence in our waters is a testament to the region’s healthy marine environment and rich biodiversity,” he noted.

Valuable insights

Dr Fouad Lamghari, Director of the Fujairah Research Centre, also commended the swift and professional response, expressing pride in the successful operation. He noted that the mission not only ensured the whale’s safe return but also provided valuable insights for future scientific research, contributing to the documentation of Fujairah’s thriving marine life.

SeaWorld

Rob Yordi, General Curator of SeaWorld Yas Island and Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Center, highlighted the critical role of the Yas SeaWorld team in the operation. “We take great pride in supporting this rescue mission. It reflects our commitment to marine biodiversity and reinforces the importance of collective action to protect our oceans,” he added.