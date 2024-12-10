Sharjah: During a phone call on the ‘Direct Line’ programme on Sharjah Radio and TV, His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Tuesday urged residents to plant tall, lush trees around their homes.

He emphasised the importance of planting trees, as oceans do not produce oxygen, and lush trees are essential for providing the fresh oxygen we need.

The Ruler of Sharjah noted the absence of villages and residential complexes on the high mountains of Khorf Fakkan in the emirate, suggesting these areas should be planted with trees to enrich oxygen levels. Trees have the added benefit of absorbing sound. He explained that mountains can amplify sound as it bounces off them.

“Soundproof iron panels, walls, and wood are not used along highways, as they tend to increase noise levels. Instead, trees are effective at breaking and blocking sound,” he said, emphasising that homeowners benefit from the natural sound barrier created by trees.