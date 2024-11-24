Dubai Can is a pioneering citywide sustainability initiative introduced by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. DUBAI REEF was first announced at COP28 in December 2023, with its pilot stage inaugurated in April 2024.

1,000 purpose-built reef modules

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, yesterday witnessed the launch of DUBAI REEF’s phase one deployment plan. The special launch ceremony follows the completion of the fabrication of the first 1,000 purpose-built reef modules, and was held during the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix at Mina Rashid. The event was attended by Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and directors general, DUBAI REEF strategic partners, and stakeholders.

Contributing to global conservation efforts, the project aims to significantly enhance marine biodiversity, safeguard Dubai’s vital coastal and ocean habitats, support fish populations, and increase ecosystem resilience. Over a three-year period, a total of 20,000 reef modules of various sizes will be deployed over a study area of 600sqkm, with ongoing scientific monitoring and assessment to ensure the project achieves its intended ecological goals.

DUBAI REEF is the result of a collaboration of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET); Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA); DP World; Dubai Chambers; Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding’s pioneering real estate arm Dubai Holding Real Estate; Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC); and Emirates – who have come together from across the public and private sectors to support the leadership’s vision for sustainability and the strategic ambitions of Dubai and the UAE.

Key milestone

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, said: “The DUBAI REEF project hits a key milestone with the beginning of the first 1,000 purpose-built modules’ deployment into the city’s waters. This marks the start of a remarkable project to restore and protect our marine ecosystems at unprecedented scale.”

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “By establishing a self-sustaining model that optimises the use of marine and coastal natural assets, the project not only strengthens our ecosystem resilience, but also serves as a replicable framework for other global destinations to contribute to both economic vitality and planetary health.”

‘Reef Shade’ to the ‘Ocean Castle’

The launch event also saw the unveiling of three of the DUBAI REEF modules; namely, the Arab Marine Pyramid, Reef Shade and Fish Cube. HaejooX, the official construction and fabrication contractor for DUBAI REEF, began fabrication of the purpose-built reef modules in August 2024, with the pouring of the ‘Arab Marine Pyramid’ and ‘Reef Shade’ unit types. Last month, it was announced that the fabrication of the first 1,000 of 20,000 units had been completed.

Over the project’s roll-out, more than six different module types will be deployed at various depths across clusters in Dubai’s waters. Varying in dimensions to establish a vibrant marine habitat for reef fish and aquatic fauna such as hard and soft corals, sea anemones, sponges and molluscs, the modules range from 1.65 metres to 6.5 metres in height and are deployed in depths of 18 metres to more than 25 metres. The modules deployed in Dubai are purpose-built and are placed on the seabed. They are designed to promote marine life, increase biodiversity, and enhance biological productivity.

The ‘Reef Shade’, ‘Arab Marine Pyramid’, ‘X-Reef’, and ‘Fish Cube’ module types are fabricated using sustainable concrete and steel, while the two largest types, the ‘Fish Cave’ and ‘Ocean Castle’, are fabricated solely from steel. Providing ecological benefits to Dubai’s marine environment and adhering to sustainability and environmentally-friendly practices, the materials used to fabricate the modules ensure durability and are designed to last more than 100 years.