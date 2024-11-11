Dubai: Dubai authorities are proactively working to protect residents and infrastructure from natural disasters, including floods. Record-high rains in April had caused widespread disruptions across the UAE.

This was revealed on Monday during ‘Crisis and Natural Disaster Management’ seminar by Dubai Police, launched by Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Director of Police and Public Security in Dubai.

The meeting was attended by several directors of government departments and senior officials from government entities in the country, as well as experts in the field of crisis and disaster management. The seminar was organised by the General Department of Security Conferences and Seminars at the Office of the Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai.

The seminar was attended by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Expert Lieutenant General Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director-General of Dubai Civil Defence; Ahmed Mohammed Bin Thani, Director-General of the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority; Dr Saif Jumaa Al Zaabi, Director of the National Operations Centre at the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management, and a number of other senior officials and experts.

Proactive planning crucial

Lt Gen Tamim, emphasised the necessity of improving crisis and natural disaster management mechanisms, developing infrastructure, and enhancing community awareness to prevent the risks of heavy rains and flash floods. He pointed out that it is impossible to talk about solutions without addressing the need for proactive planning, coordinating efforts among various concerned entities, and benefiting from the experiences of other countries in this field.

He pointed out that crisis management is not only about quick responses during the disaster, but also requires comprehensive strategies that start from early planning, through community cooperation, and extend to rehabilitation and rebuilding better after the disaster.

Lt Gen Tamim raised a set of important questions regarding how to provide effective solutions and come up with recommendations that would enhance the community’s ability to withstand and recover from the impacts of heavy rains and flash floods.

Additionally, he underscored the necessity of developing specialised equipment and vehicles for Dubai’s law enforcement teams during heavy rains to ensure safe passage for both road users and rescue personnel. He also called for a proactive approach to meteorological warnings to prevent water accumulation crises and protect individuals and property.

Lt Gen Tamim emphasised the importance of educating the community on adhering to official instructions during crises.

“We must prepare the community for disasters by addressing all aspects, including vehicle and home insurance and personal safety,” he stated.

The seminar discussed a number of important working papers that addressed crisis management resulting from heavy rains and floods in the UAE, as well as international experiences and best practices in dealing with heavy rains and floods.

Earlier this year, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the ‘Tasreef’ project, a Dh30 billion rain drainage network set for completion by 2033.

Proposed action plan At the end of the Symposium, officials presented several recommendations:

1. Forming a committee that includes the National Authority for Crisis and Disaster Management, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai, and the National Center of Meteorology to develop urgent and practical solutions to deal with heavy rains and flash floods.

2. Allocating a unified contact number to respond to inquiries in case of crises and natural disasters.

3. Developing devices, equipment, and vehicles for use in case of heavy rainfall to secure safe paths for road users and rescue teams.

4. Adopting a policy to seriously address warnings issued by the meteorological department and to prepare in advance to avoid water accumulation crises and protect individuals and property.

5. Preparing plans to educate community members on the importance of adhering to instructions issued by official authorities during crises and natural disasters.

6. Benefiting from the experiences of countries and best practices in the field of rainwater drainage.

7. Determining the measures that should be taken by the relevant authorities to maintain public safety during crises and natural disasters.

Flood prone areas

The meeting also focused on flood-prone areas.

By pinpointing these vulnerable areas, the mapping initiative aims to improve response strategies and enhance the resilience of infrastructure.

Upgrades completed

Mohammed Al Dhanhani, director of corporate risk management and business continuity at Dubai Municipality, stated that following the last rainy season, they launched various short and long-term projects to effectively manage rainwater accumulation in critical areas, aiming to enhance capacity and reduce risks from heavy rainfall. He added that 90 per cent of the identified areas have been upgraded after the previous rains, readying them for any future natural disasters.