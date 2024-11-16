Dubai: In a powerful display of environmental commitment, hundreds of community members united during Eco Walk 2024 at Expo City Dubai’s Al Forsan Park.
People from all walks of life, including blue-collar workers, professionals from the public and private sectors, people of determination, and students, among others, participated in the walk for a greener and healthier country. The event highlighted the UAE’s ‘Plant the Emirates’ initiative and saw the distribution of 1,000 plants and 5,000 Ghaf seeds, encouraging the participants to extend the movement to their own communities.
Sustainable future
Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, former Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council, who attended the event, noted the initiative reflected a national commitment to a sustainable future.
“Eco Walk reflects the heart of our national commitment to a sustainable future. It is inspiring to see people from all walks of life join hands, making climate action a shared responsibility. Together, we are not just planting trees but sowing the seeds for a brighter, greener UAE,” he said.
Dr Al Nuaimi planted a Ghaf tree alongside government officials and signed the Pledge Wall.
Tree planting
Juhi Yasmeen Khan, founder of Eco Walk, underlined that the initiative is a call to everyone to join hands for a sustainable future.
“Each tree we plant, and each step we take, brings us closer to realising the UAE’s green vision, inspiring future generations to hold environmental responsibility close to their hearts.”
Mohammad Mustafa, youth ambassador and co-founder of Eco Walk, said that youngsters have the responsibility to shape a sustainable tomorrow.
“This turnout shows our collective desire for a lasting and positive impact on the planet,” Mustafa said, referring to the vibrant participation from the community.
Activities
Activities included a school parade led by 50 students from Dubai Police Hemaya schools, workshops by Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services on CPR and heat safety, and a free medical check-up by Aster Volunteers. Sustainability practices were evident throughout, from eco-friendly refreshments, and water from the air to waste recycling and gifts encouraging sustainable habits. Special wooden trophies and certificates on recycled paper honoured participants contributing to the UAE’s sustainability goals.