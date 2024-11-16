Sustainable future

Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, former Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council, who attended the event, noted the initiative reflected a national commitment to a sustainable future.

“Eco Walk reflects the heart of our national commitment to a sustainable future. It is inspiring to see people from all walks of life join hands, making climate action a shared responsibility. Together, we are not just planting trees but sowing the seeds for a brighter, greener UAE,” he said.

Dr Al Nuaimi planted a Ghaf tree alongside government officials and signed the Pledge Wall.

The event highlighted the UAE’s ‘Plant the Emirates’ initiative Image Credit: Supplied

Tree planting

Juhi Yasmeen Khan, founder of Eco Walk, underlined that the initiative is a call to everyone to join hands for a sustainable future.

“Each tree we plant, and each step we take, brings us closer to realising the UAE’s green vision, inspiring future generations to hold environmental responsibility close to their hearts.”

Mohammad Mustafa, youth ambassador and co-founder of Eco Walk, said that youngsters have the responsibility to shape a sustainable tomorrow.

“This turnout shows our collective desire for a lasting and positive impact on the planet,” Mustafa said, referring to the vibrant participation from the community.

Activities