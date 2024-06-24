Dubai: A Dh30 billion project has been approved in Dubai to develop the emirate’s rain drainage network.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the project on Monday, which marks the largest single-system rainwater harvesting project in the region.

The project is designed to increase the emirate’s rainwater drainage capacity by 700 per cent and enhance its readiness for future climate challenges.

The comprehensive project will cover all areas of Dubai, capable of managing more than 20 million cubic meters of water per day, and is projected to serve the city for the next 100 years.

Sheikh Mohammed has ordered an immediate commencement of the project, which is set to be completed in phases by 2033.