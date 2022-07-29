Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi authorities have approved new guidelines for stormwater drainage in the emirate.
The guidelines have been updated by the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT). The updates aim to ensure the safe operational and structural capacity of the drainage network, and reduce the cost of operation and maintenance.
A number of other local entities were consulted for the updates, including the Abu Dhabi Environment Agency, the Abu Dhabi Swereage Services Company, and the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer).
Latest tech
Saif Al Bakri, director of specifications services at the QCC, said that updating the guidelines for the drainage network took into account the latest design technologies and climate studies, as well as the current state of operation.
Abu Dhabi network
The network first became operational in 2017, and aimed to improve living standards in the emirate. In addition to reinforcing the existing drainage systems, it also included new pipelines and services in the capital city suburbs, including Musaffah, Mohamed Bin Zayed Zity, Baniyas, Shakhbout City and Al Maqtaa area. According to the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, the suburban facilities were completed in 2020 at a cost of Dh45.3 million.
Since then, the emirate has seen limited instances of flooding, and much fewer rain puddles, even in times of heavy rain and precipitation.