Dubai: The area around Fujairah port has recorded 234.9mm of rainfall in the past two days, making it the highest amount of rainfall recorded for the month of July in the UAE for the past 27 years, a spokesperson from the National Centre of Meteorology has confirmed to Gulf News on Thursday.

Other parts of Fujairah that experienced heavy rainfall since Tuesday include: Masafi that received a total of 212.7mm of rain; Fujairah Industrial Area - 187.9mm; Kalba 112.2mm and Al Farfar 104.2mm.

According to NCM, the incessant rains experienced across the UAE from Tuesday until Thursday was “a result of the movement of the Tropical Convergence Line towards the north, followed by an extension of an upper and surface air depression extending from northern India and southern Pakistan, assisting the flow of different formations of clouds from Oman Sea towards the country, interspersed with convective rainy clouds accompanied by lightning and thunder at times.”

Supplied infographic

Rains with different intensities at various intervals have dampened the eastern and northern regions of the country, that extended over some coastal and western areas. A decrease in temperatures has also been recorded.

Weekend forecast

The weather is expected to become stable by Friday, according to NCM forecast.

On Friday, it will be cloudy in general with another increase in temperatures, and a probability of some convective clouds formation over some eastern areas that may extend over internal areas by the morning. The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in Oman Sea.

It will be dusty and partly cloudy at times on Saturday, with low clouds appearing over some eastern and western areas by afternoon, may become convective – meaning if clouds have enough cloud droplets they’ll produce convective precipitation or rainfall.

Sunday’s weather is also generally dusty and partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear in the morning over the eastern coast that may become convective in the afternoon over the mountains. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

How rain is measured