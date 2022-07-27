Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday instructed the Ministry of Interior to dispatch emergency teams from all emirates to support rescue operations in Fujairah and the eastern parts of the country that witnessed heavy rain on Wednesday.
Sheikh Mohammed directed the Ministry of Community Development to transfer all families affected by rain and floods in the country’s eastern region to makeshift shelters in collaboration with local bodies and book hotels for the affected families that live in high-risk areas.
The Cabinet issued instructions that employees of all federal bodies in the affected regions, particularly Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, will work from home on Thursday and Friday.
The decision excludes employees of the Civil Defence, police and security bodies that deal with emergencies, as well as community support-related bodies that deal with reports about damages affecting citizens’ farms and properties.
Employees in remote areas have also been ordered to work from home on Thursday and Friday.
In line with the directives of Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has ordered rescue teams in Dubai be sent immediately to support operations in Fujairah and eastern parts of the country.
The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the NCEMA, is aiding the response to the emergency, in line with Sheikh Mohammed’s orders.
The Ministry urged those in rain-affected regions not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary
Police are working to ensure the smooth traffic flow in flood-affected areas.