Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has called on private sector establishments in areas affected by rains and floods in the UAE, especially in the Emirates of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, to allow their non-essential employees to work remotely on Thursday and Friday.
The transportation for essential employees between their workplace and residence must be counted as within their working hours on these two days, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that this comes in the interest of employers and employees during times of emergency and in line with Articles 15 and 36 of Federal-Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 for regulating labour relations.
Earlier, the UAE Cabinet has also issued instructions that employees of all federal bodies in the affected regions, particularly Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, will work from home on Thursday and Friday.