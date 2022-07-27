Dubai: It's raining in parts of the UAE. Moderate to heavy rainfall was reported, on Wednesday afternoon, in Sharjah, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. Parts of Dubai like Jebel Ali also received light rainfall.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow and orange weather alert indicating cloudy weather and chance of more rainfall in the eastern and nothern emirates.
The NCM has warned residents and motorists to be cautious on roads in these areas. Residents have also been advised to avoid visiting wadis or valleys and flood-prone areas.
According to the weather bureau: "The movement of the Tropical Convergence Line towards the north, followed by an extension of an upper and surface air depression extending from northern India and southern Pakistan, is causing the clouds over the Oman Sea to move over the country."
The clouds also contain rainy convective clouds which are expected to cause lightning and thunder at times. The NCM also confirmed that cloud seeding flights were being carried out to maximise rainfall in the country.
The UAE also experienced a decrease in overall temperatures today.
The amount of clouds will gradually decrease by Thursday evening, the NCM said.