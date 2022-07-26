1 of 10
UAE residents across the emirates are experiencing rain. The NCM issued a yellow weather alert, indicating that convective clouds were forming across most parts of the country, towards the east.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Overcast skies over The Museum of the Future on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. Light showers hit parts of Dubai on Tuesday afternoon.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Dark clouds over the skies of Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. Rain was reported by Dubai residents in Al Quoz, Al Aweer. Light rain was also reported in some parts of Sharjah, by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Grey clouds gathered creating a cozy vibe and cool afternoon in Dubai before the rain set in.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
With blue-grey skies and a healthy dollop of rain, Sharjah really is at its most picturesque.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Heavy clouds over Sharjah city: From Tuesday to Thursday the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with rain of different intensities at different intervals, starting over the eastern and northern regions of the country, then extending over some coastal and western areas with a decrease in temperatures.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
People enjoy the pleasant weather in Ajman.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
People enjoy an overcast day at Ajman beach.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Both residents of Dubai and Sharjah were pleasantly surprised in the afternoon by a gentle drizzle on Tuesday.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust hinders visibility.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News