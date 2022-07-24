1 of 4
UAE ECONOMY CHUGS ALONG ON EXPO BOOST: A strong GDP growth, improved borrowing sentiment, increase in tourist numbers, spike in property sales, a steady inflow of FDI and a likely hike in salaries – these are just six factors that point to a surging economy that has left the pain of the COVID pandemic far behind. Even though the recent political upheaval in Europe has squeezed supplies and jacked up fuel prices, causing a spike in inflation, the economy has done well to keep the crisis at bay. The UAE central bank’s quarterly report indicated that total real GDP increased by 8.2 per cent annually in the first quarter of 2022. Growth is expected at 5.4 per cent in 2022 and 4.2 per cent in 2023. The number of international guests arriving in Dubai more than tripled in a year, increasing from 1.27 million in Q1 2021 to 3.97 million in Q1 2022. Hotel occupancy is up, too. The UAE has magnificently built on the propulsion provided by the Expo 2020. [COMMENT BY: Anupam Varma, Assistant Editor]
Image Credit: Dubai Media Office
2 of 4
DUBAI’S SUMMER VIBE IS INDEED DISTINCTIVE: It’s amazing how the interactive #DubaiDestinations guides are changing the way people spend summers in Dubai. The campaign encourages them to discover Dubai’s diverse leisure and dining options, many of which are new additions. Brand Dubai’s release of the fifth guide, this time on the season’s top culinary experiences and fashion choices, aptly captures Dubai’s distinctive summer vibe. It actually gives residents and visitors a whole new list of things to do and enjoy. The campaign runs till the end of August – so make the most of it. [COMMENT BY: Sharmila Dhal, UAE Editor].
Image Credit: Dubai Media Office
3 of 4
COMIC-CON IS A CELEBRATION OF CINEMA: If the past 24 hours are anything to go by, Hollywood is back in business despite the pandemic raging on, with juggernauts Marvel Studios and Warner Bros/DC Entertainment unveiling a superhero spectacle at the San Diego Comic-Con that will tide over geeked out fans well into 2025. The Marvel camp unveiled a its teaser of ‘Black Panther 2’, with fans nowhere closer to learning who will take over the mantle from Chadwick Boseman, while the studio also unveiled two new Avengers movies, taking us into Phase 6 of the MCU. Elsewhere, Warner-DC had its show stopping appearance of Dwayne Johnson in his Black Adam suit while the first-look of ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ promised plenty of action. [COMMENT BY: Bindu Rai, Entertainment Editor]
Image Credit: AP
4 of 4
FRANCE REACH SEMIFINAL OF WOMEN’S EURO 2022: France beat defending champions the Netherlands to reach the semifinal of the Women’s European Football Championships for the first time. The Dutch prevented several French attacks during the clash but Eve Perisset finally broke the deadlock with a penalty kick in the 102nd minute. France coach Corinne Diacre believes her team can now make history in the tournament but they must first get past Germany on Wednesday before they can start dreaming of the final. “We have been rewarded for our effort,” said Diacre. “We are here to build history but there is still a bit of a way to go.” [COMMENT BY: Imran Malik, Assistant Sports Editor]
Image Credit: REUTERS