A world on the brink: Why global hunger is rising despite abundant resources

Hunger can both result from and contribute to conflict, as displaced people compete with host communities for limited resources, especially in areas plagued by poverty and inequality. Investing in food security is not only a moral imperative — it is far less costly than dealing with the consequences of underinvestment, which worsen crises. Directing funds to the most vulnerable regions through blended financing — combining grants with low-interest loans—can reduce risk. Major donor countries, international organisations, and the private sector must take on greater responsibility by increasing investment in humanitarian programs in rural communities and providing technical assistance alongside financial support.