Malabar Gold & Diamonds expands Hunger-Free World initiative to Ethiopia, aiming for global impact

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world’s 5th largest jewellery retailer and one of India’s foremost champions of corporate social responsibility, has announced the expansion of its flagship Hunger Free World initiative to Ethiopia. On the heels of its transformative success in India as well as Zambia, the initiative now enters its next phase of growth on the African continent.
Rooted in India’s ethos of compassion and collective progress, the Hunger Free World model represents how Indian enterprise can build global impact from local success. By consistently investing 5% of its net profits—more than double the mandated CSR allocation in India—Malabar continues to redefine the scale and sincerity of corporate social responsibility, translating its proven India-based framework into a global movement against hunger and educational inequity.
The announcement was made at an event held at the Malabar International Hub in Dubai Gold Souq, where Abdul Salam K.P, Vice Chairman of Malabar Group, officially handed over the Letter of Intent to Asmelash Bekele, Consul General of Ethiopia in Dubai. The ceremony was attended by senior members of the Malabar Gold & Diamonds management team.
The Hunger Free World program is one of Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ most impactful ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) initiatives. Currently, the program provides over 115,000 meals daily across 119 locations worldwide. Its expansion into Ethiopia follows the program’s success in Zambia, where over 900,000 meals have been served across three schools since May 2024.
“Hunger Free World has been one of the most meaningful ESG initiatives championed by Malabar Group. As a responsible jeweller, our commitment to the communities we serve goes beyond business. The millions of lives positively impacted by this program stand as a testament to our vision of sustainable and inclusive growth. By partnering with the Ethiopian government, we will be investing over $864,000 over the next two years, with a goal of reaching 10,000 children with daily meals by the end of 2026, as well as infrastructure development to promote educational excellence”, commented M.P Ahammad, Chairman of Malabar Group.
“Community upliftment has been an integral part of our brand DNA since our inception. Through the Hunger Free World initiative, we have seen how access to daily nutrition can transform not just individual lives but entire communities. Extending this program to Ethiopia is another step toward our mission of eradicating hunger and fostering education equity globally. We are committed to making a measurable, lasting difference in the lives of children and families who need it most”, commented Mr. Abdul Salam K.P, Vice Chairman of Malabar Group.
The expansion of the Hunger Free World program aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Zero Hunger, Quality Education, Gender Equality, and Partnerships for the Goals. The project in Ethiopia will adopt a community-centric approach, engaging parents, teachers, and local authorities, and partnering with local schools, suppliers, and stakeholders to generate employment and ensure local ownership.
“The expansion of the Hunger Free World initiative to Ethiopia is driven by our steadfast belief that access to nutritious meals and quality education forms the foundation of a brighter future for all children, regardless of their socio-economic background. In the initial phase of the program, we shall be working with 5 schools at Adama City, located in Oromia region, which has around 11,000 children.
In addition to the school feeding program, our initiatives in Ethiopia will also include scholarships, mentorship programs, digital literacy, library development, and more. With the invaluable support of the Ethiopian government, this mission reflects our commitment to holistic development and sustainable impact”, commented Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.
ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) initiatives have been the primary commitment of Malabar Group since its inception in 1993. The company demonstrates this commitment in each country where it operates.
The key focus is in the areas of Health, Hunger Free World, Housing, Education, Women Empowerment & Environment. The ESG goals of Malabar Group are periodically strengthened to remain a socially conscious and responsible organisation.
