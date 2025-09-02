Gaza Strip-In the heart of the Gaza Strip's Nuseirat camp, displaced Palestinians queued at a charity-run food distribution point amid a humanitarian emergency. Atef Jarbou, one of the recipients, stated poignantly, "If it wasn't for the charity, I wouldn't find food and I would have died of hunger." Daily distributions remain a vital lifeline for those facing extreme food insecurity.

The region is grappling with the first official declaration of famine in Gaza, with over half a million residents—about 25% of the population—now enduring catastrophic hunger levels (IPC Phase 5). This number could rise to 640,000 by late September unless access to aid improves significantly.

Aid delivery, however, remains critically insufficient. Despite the increasing number of aid trucks entering Gaza, the volume still falls far short of the dire need. Malnutrition is accelerating, especially among children, and humanitarian agencies warn that the crisis could deepen rapidly without an immediate ceasefire and unhindered aid access.

Video by AFP