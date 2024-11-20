Dubai: More than 3,000 UAE nationals were hired in cases of fake Emiratisation in attempts to circumvent Emiratisation targets of private companies, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) revealed on Wednesday.

Taking to social media, the Ministry announced that their inspection system detected 1,934 private establishments that hired 3,035 UAE citizens in fake Emiratisation schemes, from mid-2022 till November 19, 2024.

Attempts to evade Emiratisation obligations will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law, the Ministry warned.

Up to Dh500,000 fine per case

Actions taken against the violating establishments included imposing a fine ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh500,000 for each case. Depending on the severity of the violation, the action also included referral to the Public Prosection.

Meanwhile, over 22,000 private establishments hired Emiratis in compliance with Emiratisation policies.