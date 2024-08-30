Abu Dhabi: Employers in the UAE are required to provide accommodation for their workers or cover the cost, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has reiterated while outlining obligations mandated in the updated UAE Labour Law.

The updated Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 requires employers to maintain workers’ records for at least two years after they leave the job. Employers are not allowed to hold workers’ official documents or force them to leave the country when their contract ends.

Fair work rules

The law also calls for clear regulations on various aspects of employment, including penalties, promotions, and rewards. Employers must invest in the training and development of their workers and protect them from workplace injuries and illnesses. These efforts must include training programmes and regular assessments to ensure compliance with health and safety standards. Companies must also ensure that workers understand their rights and obligations and provide necessary medical care.

Insurance

The law requires employers to cover workers’ insurance, subscriptions, and guarantees and prevent them from working for others without permission.

Employers must provide workers with a free certificate of experience upon request at the end of the employment contract, detailing the worker’s job title, period of service, last wage, and reason for contract termination, without any negative remarks that could harm the worker’s reputation or job prospects.

Return expenses

Employers must pay for a worker’s return travel unless the worker finds a new job or is responsible for ending the contract. Employers must also provide a safe and suitable work environment and comply with any other obligations specified by the law.

Job contracts

The Ministry said the job contract must clearly state all these regulations. Whether the workers are inside or outside the UAE, it’s important to note that before starting an employment relationship, the worker must receive a job offer from the employer.

The employer must use a contract form approved by the Ministry, which should match the job offer when applying for a work permit. The contract can include additional benefits for the worker beyond what was in the job offer, and extra clauses can be added as long as they don’t conflict with the law.

Labour complaints

Workers can get labour advice by calling the Labour Consultation and Claims Centre at 80084. The service centre also allows workers to file complaints without having to visit the Ministry’s office, especially if the employer does not fulfil their contractual obligations.

The Ministry aims to resolve complaints within 14 days of submission. If a settlement with the employer is not possible, the case will be referred to the judiciary.

Thinks to keep in mind, if you go to the court

It is important to know that if your labour complaint is referred to the judiciary, you must adhere to the following: